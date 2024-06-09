When Ivanka Trump’s Ex-Best Friend Claimed She Had Her Father's Radar for ‘Status, Money, and Power’

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, allegedly had a darker side driven by an ardent desire for status, money, and power from a young age, according to her former best friend, Lysandra Ohrstrom. In a revealing essay, Ohrstrom, Ivanka’s maid of honor at her 2009 wedding to Jared Kushner, revealed that Ivanka shared her father’s disdain for the less fortunate. She recalled, “She had the Trump radar for status, money, and power, and her dad’s instinct to throw others under the bus to save herself.”

As per The Guardian, despite projecting a sophisticated persona, Ivanka occasionally betrayed what Ohrstrom described as "rougher, more Trumpian edges." When Ohrstrom recommended the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Empire Falls, by Richard Russo, Ivanka allegedly remarked, “‘Ly, why would you tell me to read a book about fucking poor people?’...What part of you thinks I would be interested in this?’” Ohrstrom disclosed, “Ivanka would regularly relay stories of teachers or observers who had commented that she had the most innate talent they had ever seen for whatever new pursuit she was taking up. One night in the middle of dinner, she glanced at Ohrstrom's necklace and reportedly said, "'How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him in the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams terrorist.'”

#Ivanka #Trump criticized Ohrstrom for wearing a necklace with her name written out in Arabic: "How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him in the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams, ‘terrorist.’"https://t.co/mrLviboic4 — Sarah (@SarahMya2000) November 17, 2020

Ohrstrom shared, “Although friends and family have warned that this article won’t be received the way I want, I think it’s past time that one of the many critics from Ivanka’s childhood comes forward – if only to ensure that she really will never recover from the decision to tie her fate to her father’s.” The essay captures several anecdotes that insinuate Ivanka’s vanity and ruthlessness. It also delves into how Ohrstrom became friends with Ivanka. "I was eager to land on the popular side of the classroom, ruled over by Ivanka and about five other wild, entitled precocious preteens."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

She explained, "Aligning herself with her dad’s banana republic-style administration made no sense to me until my friend suggested that Ivanka took her kids to the rally to show them that they are American royalty. This explanation seemed most plausible. What is more royal than presiding over subjects that you disdain?" Ivanka didn't comment on the claims. However, as per People magazine Ivanka’s other friend argued and exclaimed, “Ivanka has been nothing but a genuinely sincere, smart and compassionate person throughout my years of knowing her. It’s disappointing and sad to see people become so blinded by their partisanship that they go out of their way to attack those they know to be good people. Her real friends know who she is and will always support her.”