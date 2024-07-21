When Ivanka Trump Went Missing on an Aspen Trip, Only to Be Found Later in a Boy’s Hotel Room

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, is quite familiar with Aspen, the ski resort town. During her teenage years, she often visited the tourist hotspot with her parents. On one occasion, Ivanka disappeared while her family was staying at the Little Nell Hotel during one of their annual ski trips. Donald contacted the police and reported his daughter missing.

Local law enforcement swiftly began searching for the daughter of the billionaire businessman and eventually found her in a hotel room with a boy, according to the Daily Mail. Ivanka soon returned to her family and the identity of the teenage boy was never revealed. Although the exact date remains unknown, Ivanka's last documented visit to Aspen, with her parents, was in 1998.

In related news, back in 2017, when Donald's kids and grandchildren went to visit Aspen, as per the Aspen Daily News, Pitkin County Sheriff, Joe DiSalvo, stated his department had not been given any instructions by the Secret Serve and that they would not assist during the Trump family visit. DiSalvo said, “We’re doing absolutely nothing. Our responsibility is to the president and the first lady, not friends or family members.”

Earlier this year, in January, Ivanka celebrated the new year on the ski slopes of Aspen yet again, having the most exciting time with her husband and kids. They wore goggles and ski helmets, clicking happy photos on the snow-clad mountains. She captured selfies on the ski lift and beamed while posing with Jared Kushner in her vibrant red ski suit. The family also participated in several indoor activities that included treating themselves to fondue and working on a New Yorker puzzle, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, during their family vacation, Donald was mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's documents, according to OK! Magazine. As such, netizens felt that she was turning a blind eye to the allegations against her father. One penned on Instagram, "All that fresh air won’t clear away the stench of your family’s corruption." Others however were delighted to see the couple and their adorable children enjoy their vacation. A user opined, "Beautiful. What a fabulous photograph. Glad to see you enjoying the slopes, having fun, and enjoying the great outdoors."

Another Instagram user gushed, "I love how you put so much love, effort, unconditional love, overall everything to spend time with your family. You make the most important thing a woman can do for our world, which I believe is to be a good mother and wife...so beautiful. Your bond and memories...will be with them forever." In a similar vein, a MAGA supporter echoed, "Just ignore all the haters. You have a beautiful family and enjoy them. Hope your dad is back in the Oval Office soon," while another stressed, "I absolutely love when I see these two soulmates together and their children making the most out of this life that we all have to share."