When Internet Accused 'Weird' Ben Affleck of Being 'Drunk' on Live TV: "His Eyes Are Dead"

Ben Affleck has had a long history with substance abuse and how he came through it was lauded by his fans. But back in 2016, things were so apparent that his fans literally asked him to "go home." During an interview with HBO’s talk show, Any Given Wednesday Oscar-award-winning actor went on to rant on Tom Brady's DeflateGate scandal. According to Ok! the actor shouted, "Deflategate is the ultimate bulls—t f—king outrage, of sports ever. It's so f—king stupid."

Defending the New England Patriots quarterback Affleck's speech became slurred as he continued with the F-words. YouTube episode viewers then went on to comment on the actor's sobriety and urged him to leave. According to Ok! one viewer wrote, "Bruce Wayne go home..you're drunk," referring to his famous character of Batman. @ShreeNation commented, "His mouth is passionate, but his eyes are dead. Super weird." @ActuarialNinja pointed, "He's hammered, but dang-nab-it, he's right!"

I think he had to have been drunk.

I like Ben, but he was easily the worst part of the roast, and Kim K got up on stage. — Kevin Brown (@KB_RogueDynasty) May 6, 2024

Adding on the actor's fan @joeshmo95 wrote, "Ok Ben is right but he's going through a serious midlife crisis and it's hilarious watching him unravel on every talk show. Blowing up at Bill Maher and Sam Harris was hysterical and then that interview after Batman vs Superman tanked hahaha," on a YouTube clip shared by CBS News. This isn't the first time the actor appeared drunk during an outdoor event. Last year in March, the actor was called "drunk" by fans when he marked his presence at Grammys. The Goodwill Hunting star was accompanying his now estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Pont

Affleck however, shared his side of the story when confronted with the claims and observations of his fans. "No. I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there'll be good music. It might be fun.' At movie award shows, it's speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun," he said according to The Hollywood Reporter. Adding on, the actor said, "I saw [host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f---ing not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing."

Well he is Bostonian. We tend to go on aimless rants. I think that was what he was doing 🤣 — Shawn♕︎Domings (@KyussRules) May 6, 2024

The Hollywood star also confessed that he considered the event his "wife's work event." He also admitted that he wasn't fond of it and found it rather "boring." Clarifying further he said, he had been to events drunk but had never been told so by anyone. He also opened up about his sobriety journey and how it has been a refreshing take for him. The Gone Girl star also revealed that he felt good getting calls for help for similar cases.