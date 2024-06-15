When Hunter Biden Reportedly Called Jill Biden an ‘Entitled C–T’ in Texts: ‘I Don’t Like You Anymore’

Hunter Biden’s personal struggles and family dynamics once took center stage with the bombshell revelation of explosive text messages in which he called his stepmother, First Lady Jill Biden, a “vindictive moron” and an “entitled c–t.” The texts, which date back to 2018, were recovered from an iPhone backed up on Hunter’s infamous laptop, bringing a new wave of scrutiny to the Biden family. The series of messages revealed a time of intense family strife as the Bidens tried to persuade Hunter to seek treatment for his drug addiction. In a particularly scorching text message to Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother Beau Biden and Hunter’s then-lover, he vented his agitations with Jill.

A text between Hunter and Jill Biden 🤣

“And you do know the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you’re a shut [sic] grammar teacher that wouldn’t survive one class in an Ivy graduate program,” he wrote. “So go f*** yourself Jill let’s… — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) May 27, 2023

As per the New York Post, in a particularly scathing message to Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother Beau Biden and Hunter's then-lover, he vented his frustrations with Jill. “F–k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c–t as you,” Hunter wrote, highlighting the strain in their relationship. He wrote, “F*** my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c**t as you.” Hallie, however, slammed Hunter and replied, “Enough of blaming and getting angry at me and your family for YOUR lack of sobriety. YOU ARE TO BLAME, NOT ME or YOUR MOTHER or ANYONE.”

In another exchange with his uncle, James Biden, Hunter doubled down on his derogatory remarks. He wrote, “I said Yang ow [you know] what mom you're a f**king moron. A vindictive moron. I supported my GM family including some of the costs you should have used your salary to lay (pay) for – for the last 24 years. And you do know the drunkest I've ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you're a shut (sic) grammar teacher that wouldn't survive one class in an Ivy graduate program. So go f**k yourself Jill let's all agree I don't like you any more than you like me,” as reported by Daily Mail.

These texts explained the tumultuous time for Hunter, embroiled in conflict and resentment. In his messages, Hunter expressed anger and disappointment at what he saw as a lack of support from his father. He wrote, “Literally [sic] has never come to one never actually called me while in rehab. So that’s a little insane….Hallie and my idiot stepmother have once again created a drama that forces Dad into saying go away for 30 days and I'll help but otherwise, I don't really trust you're (sic) judgment Hunter. There is no drama but what she creates. What's f***ing changed to create this panic? Nothing except me telling her she's a c**t NS telling my mother she's a moron. Both true things.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

Despite the harsh words exchanged in private, the Biden family has maintained a united front in public. Jill and Joe Biden have always been supportive of Hunter and acknowledged his struggle. Recently, Hunter was found guilty of lying about his use of illicit drugs when applying to purchase a gun six years ago and unlawfully possessing it. After the verdict, Hunter released a statement and asserted, “I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.”