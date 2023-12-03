In the year 2020, Harry Styles, the 29-year-old British superstar, once found himself unexpectedly embracing the role of a fish feeder. This touching and bizarre story will live on in the memory of Theadora, then 13-year-old fan who, despite being absent, received an unforgettable birthday surprise.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fans Wonder if Harry Styles Is the ‘Lying Traitor’ She Sings About in New Song

According to an E! News article from October 2020, the tale began with the unpredictable nature of fate, when Styles' car broke down on the street where Theadora's father lives. Little did Theadora know that her home was about to be the setting for an unexpected visit from the global icon.

Styles was generously offered refuge by Theadora's father's friend, who provided him with a cup of tea while he waited for help. During this unexpected trip, Styles decided to do something kind for his fan. Unfortunately, Theadora did not get to meet her idol but, Styles left behind more than just his signature.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

He lamented the missed connection in a handwritten note addressed to Theadora, expressing his excitement for a future meeting. He wrote, "Your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness."

Also Read: Harry Styles Paused Midway During His Concert to Convince a Fan to Dump Her Cheating Boyfriend

The surprises didn't stop there. Styles revealed in the note, with a charming quirkiness, that he had taken it upon himself to feed Theadora's pet fish. "PS: I fed the fish," he stated. Photos quickly went viral on Twitter, showing the pop sensation carefully sprinkling fish food into a tank in Theadora's bedroom. Theodora revealed on Twitter that the fish was actually named Harry.

imagine harry being at your house, having a cup of tea and feeding your fish, and you’re NOT there. short sad story, but adorable at the same time, he also left you a beautiful note. pic.twitter.com/GPmk5rZFJg — daily harry (@harrydailyposts) October 16, 2021

Also Read: Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote the Song 'Style' After She Started Dating Harry Styles

Styles went a step further in his mission to brighten Theadora's day. He left an autograph and a heartfelt message in addition to feeding Harry the fish. He wrote on what appeared to be a poster, "Theadora, Sending you all my love." "I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time. [heart] Harry.""

Styles' unexpected visit was documented on social media by Theadora, who felt compelled to share her extraordinary experience with the world. Despite the fact that her Instagram account is private, the story quickly gained traction, spreading like wildfire across multiple platforms. The situation captivated fans and media outlets alike, with a global superstar pausing to feed a fan's fish and leaving behind a trail of heartwarming messages.

I guess I’m buying fish just so that if he ends up at my house he can feed them — larry stylinson (@larrytomstyles2) October 18, 2021

One fan wrote in a tweet about this incident, "imagine harry being at your house, having a cup of tea and feeding your fish, and you’re NOT there. short sad story, but adorable at the same time, he also left you a beautiful note." Another fan joked, writing, "I guess I’m buying fish just so that if he ends up at my house he can feed them."

More from Inquisitr

Harry Styles Is Smitten By New Love Taylor Russell, ‘Definitely Sees a Future’

Here’s What ‘Student’ Harry Styles Said When Simon Cowell Asked About His Career Plans on ‘X Factor'