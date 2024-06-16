When Former Miss Universe Stylist Revealed Trump Viewed 'Women as Objects': "World is His Locker Room"

Former president Donald Trump was caught mouthing crude remarks toward women in a scathing 2005 video released by The Washington Post in 2016. In the recording, Trump can be heard telling the then Access Hollywood host, Billy Bush, "You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [expletive]...I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait." He emphatically encouraged, "Grab them by the [expletive]...You can do anything." As per The Daily Mail, in 2018, when the 'Me Too' movement soared, former creative style director at Miss Universe and Miss Teen USA, Phillip Bloch, confirmed his ex-boss, Trump's, behavior. He opined, "Donald sees women as objects...for his viewing pleasure and he should find help for what is wrong."

Bloch explained, "Donald was my boss...he was a bigger-than-life character...It is locker room talk to him...the whole world is his locker room. He loved the pageants because he was around beautiful women. I think Trump thought of himself as Hef [Hugh Hefner]. But there's an interesting difference– Hef never spoke of women like that, but Donald does. Hef treated women with respect. I worked with him and I got to go to the mansion and the Grotto. Hef loved women...and there's maybe the difference–Donald doesn't really love women."

Over the years, many women have accused the Republican frontrunner of sexual harassment, but he has vehemently refuted all allegations. As per NBC News, Ivanka sided with her father when asked about the same. “I believe my father,” she said, “I know my father. So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father." In another interview that aired on Today, she argued, "I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” She continued with a restrained laugh, “I don’t think that’s a question you would have asked many other daughters.”

As per CNBC, Trump denied the allegations during a 2016 rally in Florida. “These events never, ever happened, and the people that said them, meekly, fully understand." He emphasized, “These claims are all fabricated." The Republican leader stated that he had 'substantial evidence' that disputes the allegations, which he said would be “made public in an appropriate way and at an appropriate time, very soon.” As per NBC News, Trump also announced that he was 'preparing' to sue the New York Times for publishing the accounts of two women who came forward. People magazine and the Palm Beach Post also published similar stories on them, detailing the alleged abuse they faced. Nevertheless, Trump continued to reiterate, "horrible, horrible liars."