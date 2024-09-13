When Drew Barrymore Surprised Everyone With Her Bizarre Pizza Salad Recipe

We all enjoy trying viral salad recipes, more so if it is a celebrity-endorsed recipe. So when Drew Barrymore finally decided to share her “pizza salad” recipe in 2022, it immediately went viral. However, this one did not quite turn the thumbs up from the fans even though she has millions of followers. In the video, Barrymore was seen scraping pizza toppings and later mixing them into a salad—leaving the crust. She claimed that it's a great trick for those avoiding gluten. The recipe was disliked by many as several users took to the comment section to show their disappointment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur

She filmed herself putting cheese, olives, and capsicum slices onto her plate to make the dish, according to 7 News. As reported by TODAY, she said, “I just take the top of the pizza and a little salad which has basically all of the same toppings as the pizza, and then I make a pizza salad." Barrymore added, “Then I just kind of mix (it) up, and it’s actually really crunchy and delicious. And then you get the satisfaction of eating a pizza but maybe if you’re gluten intolerant.” She also said, “I’m sure people are gonna be like, ‘How dare you do this to a pizza?’ I get it. I feel really guilty about it myself.”

One X user mockingly said, "Diet culture is stripping the toppings off a pizza and adding salad and thinking that's healthier cause your not eating bread. This is something Drew Barrymore actually did." Another person with a similar statement said, "I figure it's already unhealthy so if you are going to take blame, just enter fully into the game and be done with it. None of these half measures and disatisfying attempts to mitigate the optics and outcome. When you are disatisfied you are more likely to over do it." Several users also showed disappointment in the comment section of the video.

One person jokingly said, “Drew I’m filing a lawsuit on behalf of pizza. Another one replied to this and said, “I’ll take the witness stand... this is an abomination to pizza. Never slide off toppings.” An X user suggested, "I was unaware of this so don't feel too bad. I think the consensus is why destroy a pizza? Why not just eat an antipasto salad? Does she need the toppings to be warm? Is marinara sauce an acceptable dressing? Way too many questions for this debacle." While Barrymore’s recipe is a smart way to cut calories, she’s earlier admitted that she avoids diets and only follows them when working on film projects.

During a 2018 interview, Barrymore said, “Let’s face it. I hate it. I would much rather eat fettuccine Alfredo like all day long." She added, “When I’m doing the show, I’m a vegan, and I barely eat anything. I work out almost every day, and it’s so healthy, it gets to be euphoric. And then it’s like food poisoning — you feel like you’ll never eat again. But before you know it, you’re pigging out with the feed bag strapped to your face.” “I’m a foodie and love food, and I travel the world for food. So I get heavy again between the show,” the actress continued.