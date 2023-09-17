Kourtney Kardashian swears by her organic beauty regime and diet plans; one of her favorite antioxidant green teas is the matcha latte. According to her lifestyle website Poosh, the green miracle drink is one of the "staple" beverages at their workplace. After receiving numerous requests from fans, the Hulu star posted the simple recipe on her wellness blog.

The recipe post states, “Though there’s not much that goes into making matcha tea, Kourt has truly perfected how she takes her latte.” The health blog also states that matcha latte green tea has numerous health, wellness, and aesthetic advantages, including reducing inflammation and preventing aging. It has also been proven to speed up metabolism, allowing you to burn fat for energy more quickly.

Also Read: Kourtney Has Issues With Sister Kim Kardashian, Calls Her a 'Witch' in 'The Kardashians' New Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poosh (@poosh)

Poosh editor, Michelle Scanga stated in the blog that she is obsessed with the recipe. “The first time I had it, I immediately asked for the recipe and exact matcha and syrup Kourt uses. The almond milk and organic maple syrup make it slightly sweet not too sweet though, and we serve them in these mugs—it’s such a treat, and now I’m hooked on whipping one up every morning.”

The famous recipe ingredients include, 1/2 teaspoon matcha, 2 cups of almond milk, 1/4 cup organic maple syrup. The instructions include: Boil milk. Melt the matcha with a little boiling water. Add the matcha and the syrup to the milk and beat very well. Serve in Kourt’s favorite double-wall mug. Poosh has also posted links to the Macha-making essentials below the recipe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poosh (@poosh)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bold Pics on Instagram Says, ‘Pregnancy Is So Empowering'

As per the US Magazine, the KUWTK alum embarked for the second time on a special Keto diet in June 2019. She then declared, “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

Women's Health reported in 2020 that the reality star had started a keto diet after it was recommended by her doctor. "My doctor actually put me on the keto diet a couple of years ago for a metal detox," she wrote. "He tested my muscles and found that I had high levels of mercury and lead in my system."

Also Read: When Kourtney Kardashian Defended Ex Scott Disick's 'Bad' Behaviour on KUWTK: "My Scott Is Not a Monster"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Paul Archuleta

She added, "Let me know that one of the fastest ways to detox was to keep my body in a state of ketosis. I would check my blood sugar and ketone levels every morning to make sure I was on track."

"My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans, or legumes," Kourtney had mentioned when she went on keto. "I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible." Hence a note is added in the match latte recipe next to the 1/4 cup organic maple syrup - *lately Kourt cuts this in half, which means she has cut her sugar intake after being on keto.

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post as Sisters Criticized for Being ‘Insensitive’ During Her Surgery

When Kourtney Kardashian Couldn't 'Forgive' Mother Kris Jenner for Cheating on Her Late Father