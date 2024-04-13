When Donald Trump Wanted O.J. Simpson to Appear on 'Celebrity Apprentice': 'A Thing Called Ratings'

Donald Trump has not yet expressed his sympathies for the passing of NFL star and former friend, O.J. Simpson. Interestingly, while in conversation with radio host Howard Stern, the former President disclosed that he had once pitched the late Buffalo Bills player for his reality show Celebrity Apprentice, but NBC swiftly rejected the notion. Before Trump turned to Republican politics, Stern conducted frequent interviews with him. In one 2008 interview, the billionaire tycoon discussed his idea: “I do have to tell you about O.J. and The Apprentice…NBC went totally crazy when I wanted to put O.J. on...”

As per CNN, the proposal was denied by NBC; the company released an official statement in April 2008 that read, "NBC representatives have never considered O.J. Simpson for the next season of The Apprentice, nor will." Before the murder trial, Trump said he was good friends with Simpson, and they even went golfing together, but later distanced himself from the footballer after he 'realized he killed his wife.'

"Why would you put him on The Apprentice?" Stern asked, "Well you know, in your business, there's a thing called ratings. And, you know you can come up with a cure for cancer— I found out a lot about your business — because, hey, I'm the biggest star. I'm now the biggest star," Trump said. "So I know that if you come up with a cure for cancer, and if you put it on, and if it doesn't get ratings, they will not broadcast it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Isaac Brekken

"So, you come with a cure for a disease, no good. Now, I know this if I put O.J. on huge ratings. Oh, forget it, 35 million people," Trump said. "So did O.J. call you and..." inquired Stern. "I don't want to get into it, but O.J. would have done it," Trump asserted. When asked explicitly if he spoke with Simpson about the show, Trump declined to comment. He explained, "I hadn't spoken to him in years, I don't like people that kill their wives. Does that make sense? Does that make me a disloyal person?" When exactly Trump explored having Simpson on his show is unknown, but the NFL player was taken into custody in September 2007 on suspicion of robbing a hotel in Las Vegas. He was found guilty of all 12 accusations against him in October 2008.

According to The Independent, in May 2008, Trump also disclosed that the very idea of Simpson appearing on NBC gave the network a 'heart attack.' Trump revealed, "They weren't thrilled. I'm not saying I would have cast him, either, but it was certainly somebody that would be interesting." Even though a jury in 1994 found Simpson not guilty of the double murders, a civil jury held him culpable and ordered him to pay $33.5 million in punitive and compensatory damages.