When Donald Trump Tried to Explain His Previous Controversial Comments on Meghan Markle

Once in an interview with royal expert Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, former President Donald Trump sought to explain his previous controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Trump’s remarks, initially made in an interview with The Sun, ignited widespread criticism and speculation about his relationship with the royal family.

Did Donald Trump really call the Duchess of Sussex 'nasty'?



He clarifies his comment and says 'I think she's doing very well'.



He adds Prince Harry was 'a terrific guy' and 'couldn't have been nicer'. pic.twitter.com/ARwcyheeiv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

As per The Hill, during the interview, Trump clarified, “They said some of the things that she said and it’s actually on tape. And I said, ‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty,' I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me. But you know what, she's doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life."

BREAKING: President Trump on Meghan Markle in tomorrow's World Exclusive @GMB interview: 'She was nasty about me.. and that's OK for her to be nasty. It's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't.' pic.twitter.com/nK6RcfGNvx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2019

Trump emphasized that he did not view Markle as a 'nasty' person, rather only acknowledged her critical statements about him during the 2016 presidential campaign. His comments about Markle were part of a broader discussion during his state visit to the U.K., where he met with various members of the Royal family including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. However, Markle, who recently gave birth to a baby boy, was on maternity leave and did not meet with the president during his visit.

The controversy around Trump’s remarks originated when he was asked if he was disappointed about not seeing Markle during his visit. The reporter informed him of Markle's critical comments about him, including her statement that she would move to Canada if Trump were to be elected president. In response, Trump said, “I didn’t know that, no. So, what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Subsequently, while speaking to Morgan, Trump clarified, “I didn’t know that she said anything bad about me, it sounds like she did, and that’s OK, join the crowd. They said some of the things that she said and it’s actually on tape, and I said, well I didn’t know she was nasty. Essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me.”

He defended himself on Twitter and slammed media that tried to misinterpret his statements. He wrote, “I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty,' Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes, and others apologize? Doubt it!” As per the reports of ABC News, despite the clarification, former president Trump's comments about Markle stirred debate and raised questions about his relationship with the royal family, particularly given Markle's marriage to Prince Harry. Trump's state visit to the U.K. was marked by various political and social discussions, with his interactions with the royal family and other British leaders generating significant attention.