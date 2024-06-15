When Donald Trump Said Melania Trump Hated Him Doing THIS, But He Ignored Her

Donald Trump once revealed a thing he did that irked his wife, Melania Trump, but he continued to do it nonetheless. Speaking at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, back in October 2023, the former President addressed the crowd and made extremely offensive and transphobic remarks and gestures. He was making fun of transgender athletes to stir up the crowd, with a bit he's been doing at quite a few rallies.

“What? Should I do this one or not?” Trump asked the crowd as he mimicked transgender weightlifters and transgender swimmers, HuffPost reported. “Because you know, our first lady hates it when I do. She, she says, she said, ‘Darling, I love you so much, but this is not presidential when you do the weightlifting, this is not presidential, or when you do the swimming thing, it’s not … or when you dance off the stage,’” Trump said, revealing how much Melania hates these actions.

“She said, ‘Sir,’ ‘Darling, I love you, I love you, but this is not presidential. You don’t dance off the stage. This is not presidential.’ Look. We have a year to go. Everybody loves us. I love everybody. The country’s going to hell in a handbasket. Let’s do a little dancing,” Trump said, brushing off his wife's concerns. “Technically, she’s probably right. But what the hell?” he added to the audience, shrugging off the criticism.

This is not the first time Melania has disagreed with her husband. In recent months, Melania has come under the spotlight as the Trumps navigate the former President's historic guilty verdict. Melania, largely absent from attending the trial, is reportedly upset with the case and the revelations. "She has been angry about this whole thing for a long time," a social source says of Donald's legal drama, per PEOPLE. "This [New York jury's] decision is another layer of poison for her."

Though insiders are skeptical, it is unclear if she will be there for her husband's sentencing hearing in July, where he might get fines, probation, or perhaps four years in jail. "There are certain times she has to show. This could be one of those, but it would not be her idea," the source said. "To stand by her man in a traditional first lady way, no."

As per the prior accounts provided to PEOPLE by insiders, Melania is anticipated to maintain the highest level of silence on her husband's conviction. “Melania believes this is a political assassination, but she knows exactly who she married," the social source said, "and for this reason has chosen to stay away from media attention to protect herself and her son Barron."

A political source agreed, adding, "I think it is very unlikely she will say much about this unless the comment would be about a political witch hunt, which she definitely believes to be true... She will probably always be mad at him for many of the things he does but since she has carved out a life that does not include him all of the time, she is able to deal with it."