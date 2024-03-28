Karine Jean-Pierre Ends Interview Over 'Offensive' Question About Biden's 'Dementia'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently found herself in a tense exchange during a radio interview with Mark Garrison from Charlotte’s WBT News. The conversation took an unexpected turn when Garrison asked, "Does the president have dementia?" Jean-Pierre was taken aback, describing the question as "incredibly offensive" and expressing disbelief that such a question would even be posed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

"When I told a number of people that I was talking to you today, it was interesting though, They all said, 'Would you please just ask her?'" Garrison asked, provoking Jean-Pierre. "Does the president have dementia?’ And so, before I move on from it, does he?" "That — Mark, Mark, I can’t even believe you’re asking me this question. That is a credibly offensive question to ask," Jean-Pierre retorted. "But, you know people ask it?" Garrison fired back. "Wait. Oh let me — no, no, no, no, no. You — Mark, you, you, you, you, you’re taking us down this rabbit hole. Let me, let me, let me be very clear about this."Jean-Pierre replied, as per The Hill.

Jean-Pierre answered and said, "For the past several years, the president’s physician has laid out very, in a comprehensive way, the president’s health. This is a president — if you watch him every day, if you really pay attention to his record and what he has done, you will see exactly how focused he’s been on the American people, how historic his actions have been. And so I’m not even going to truly, truly, really, you know, take, take the premise of your question. I think it is incredibly insulting. And, and so we can, you know, we can move on to the next question."

"Gas prices and grocery prices are big topics here in North Carolina," Garrison asked, moving on swiftly. "How does Mr. Biden win votes when people don’t have as much disposable income?" "Look the president understands. He grew up in a middle-class family. Working class family in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He gets it. He understands how difficult it is for Americans sitting around their kitchen table every month trying to figure out what they’ll pay for. You have to remember, when the president walked into this administration, multiple crises were happening," Jean-Pierre replied.

Wow. Karine Jean-Pierre just hung up on a North Carolina radio show after being asked whether Joe Biden has dementia and about the bad economy.

pic.twitter.com/jSUnAWkCvs — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 26, 2024

Jean-Pierre answered again, saying, "There was Covid, there was, the economy was in a tailspin because of the last administration and what President Trump left us with. Now you’re asking me about gas prices. The president took action on gas prices. Let’s not forget Russia’s invasion on Ukraine skyrocketed prices of gas. And because the president took action, we see we are in a different place than we were a year ago in gas prices. Eggs, milk, seafood products, all the important groceries, those costs have gone down because of what this president has been able to do. And, and with that, thank you so much, Mark. Have an amazing, amazing day," as per The Mirror. During this exchange, Jean-Pierre hung up the phone.