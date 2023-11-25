When Donald Trump Mocked Kamala Harris’ Speech Style: “She Speaks in Rhyme”

It's no secret that Donald Trump enjoys poking fun at his political opponents. The former president made some crude comments about Vice President Kamala Harris in August during an unprecedented sit-down interview for X with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Trump said, “Well, not really… She has some bad moments. Her moments are almost as bad as it is. I think his (Joe Biden) is worse, actually. Yeah. She speaks in, in rhyme. And, it’s weird., but she has bad moments.”

He added, “Well, the way she talks, (mocking tone) the bus will go here and then the bus will go there because that’s what buses do. And it’s weird. The whole thing is weird. This is not a president of the United States future. And, I think they probably have some kind of a primary, and other people will get involved.”

Also Read: Kamala Harris Says Biden and Her Will 'Have to Earn' Their Re-Election As His Approval Ratings Drop

As per The Statesman, the 2024 presidential hopeful also mocked President Joe Biden and said that he is “worse mentally than physically.” Trump said that Biden couldn't walk after he was seen falling from his aircraft's stairs on several occasions. He went on to say that the Democratic leader is unable to either lift his "feet out of the grass" or move the chair.

Regarding Biden's beach photo which was taken during the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Trump stated, “This beach is seeming to play a big role, but they love pictures of him (Biden) on the beach. I think it looks terrible on the beach. Well, he can’t walk through the sand. You know, sand is not that easy to walk through, but when he walks, he can’t walk through the sand. And there’s somebody in there that looks fabulous at the beach. I think he looks horrible at the beach. Plus the beach doesn’t represent what the president is supposed to be doing."

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

Also Read: Here's What Kamala Harris Said While Officiating Her Stepson, Cole Emhoff's Wedding

Trump continued, "You’re supposed to be working. You’re supposed to be getting ahead of that horrible, horrible war that we’re very much involved in with Russia. And Ukraine. You could do that. You could do that very easily. I believe you could do that very well. I don’t believe he could do it because he’s just incompetent."

He continued, "But that’s a war that should end immediately, not because of one side or the other, but because hundreds of thousands of people are being killed. Can you imagine you’re in an apartment house and rockets are going into that building and blowing it up and knocking it down?”

Also Read: President Joe Biden And Vice-President Kamala Harris' Secret Code Names Revealed

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Chet Strange

"I'm saying, do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it's going to be, and get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for president?" Trump said during the 46-minute interview which was held in Bedminster, New Jersey, and was pre-recorded a week before the actual airing. As per ABC News, Trump went on to criticize former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Trump also confessed about former Vice President Mike Pence that he was "disappointed" in his former running mate and that he hasn't spoken to him "in a long time."

More from Inquisitr

Ted Cruz Again Claims Democrats Will Soon Announce Michelle Obama to Replace Biden as 2024 Candidate

New Poll Shows Kamala Harris Leading Joe Biden in Three Key Swing States