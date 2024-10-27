Donald Trump Allegedly Hid Behind Tapestry to Grope a Woman at Mar-a-Lago in the Early 2000s

During a New Year's Eve party at his club Mar-a-Lago in the early 2000s, Donald Trump was accused of grabbing a married lady by her genitalia while his now-wife but then-girlfriend Melania Trump was upstairs. The first sample of Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy's new book, All the President's Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator, which includes the shocking accusations, was released by Esquire magazine in 2019.

Donald J. Trump's Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Harassment Legacy



For the first time, Karen Johnson discussed her allegations of inappropriate touching by the former president at a New Year's Eve party in the early 2000s. The book's co-authors said that throughout the writing process, they spoke with over 100 women involved in Trump's life. Johnson revealed to El-Faizy and Levine, "When he says that thing, 'Grab them in the p****,' that hits me hard because when he grabbed me and pulled me into the tapestry, that's where he grabbed me." Johnson also told the writers that while she often went to the Trump-owned oceanfront club in Palm Beach, which was near her house, she had only ever met the future president when she had her wedding celebration there.

According to Johnson, she was dancing at the New Year's Eve celebration in her black Versace dress when her husband said that he was feeling under the weather and that he was also eager to get home. After making a brief stop at the bathroom before heading home, Johnson, who was at the time in her late thirties, recounted the assault: "I hadn't seen [Trump} that whole night. I was just walking to the bathroom. I was grabbed and pulled behind a tapestry, and it was him. And I'm a tall girl and I had six-inch heels on, and I still remember looking up at him. And he's strong, and he just kissed me. I was so scared because of who he was...I don't even know where it came from. I didn't have a say in the matter."

Johnson informed the writers Melania was upstairs, so Donald grabbed her hand and requested her to assist him in saying farewell to visitors at the front door. Johnson clarified that she acted as if nothing ever happened. Johnson informed the writers that for the following two weeks, the businessman called her and offered to take her by plane from Florida to New York so she could meet him. The book also claimed that Donald persisted and even made a carpooling offer to get Johnson to Mar-a-Lago, however, she refused. Johnson said that she never went back to Mar-a-Lago after the event. She stated she never informed her dying husband, but she did tell one of her relatives about the incident.

At least 24 women came out before the publication of this book, accusing Trump of sexual misconduct. Author E Jean Carroll was among the most recent, claiming that in the 1990s when she was in a dressing room, the president pushed himself on her. As reported by Politico, Trump said she was peddling fake news and 'trying to sell a new book.'

