Fans Accuse Beyoncé of Copying Kylie Minogue's "Robotic Look" for Her Renaissance Tour

It's so "unreal that it's not real." Beyoncé has been accused of cloning Kylie Minogue's most iconic look, the "robotic look," in her Renaissance Tour. Queen Bey was on her musical tour during the past few months, and one of her show-stopping metallic robot outfits caught the fan's attention. But instead of praise, they accused the singer of "copying."

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Mazur

A video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) where the Beautiful Liar singer rose out of the stage enveloped in robotic armor as part of one of her performances on the tour, as per the Daily Mail. The metallic "dress" hung around her body as she grabbed the mic to begin her song. However, fans found a striking resemblance in her dress to a show by Minogue in 2002.

The All The Lovers singer had the same concept, staging, and costume as Beyoncé. So fans wondered if the 42-year-old was "inspired" or outright "stole" her contemporary's idea. Back in 2002, Minogue opened her Come Into My World Fever tour encased in a robot costume, which was part of a design from the 1927 film Metropolis by famed Austrian director Fritz Lang.

Beyoncé recreating her 2007 BET Awards Robot entrance look by Eddie Yang at the RENAISSANCE World Tour 🤖🦾🦿#RWT2023 pic.twitter.com/YJVbBTdinz — BEY-Z🐝 ⊚ It’s BeyDay (@beyzhive) May 10, 2023

Several social media accounts took a sarcastic jibe at Beyoncé for stealing Minogue's idea. @fevernostalgia criticized, "Now we love Beyoncé down, and we KNOW the robot references the movie Metropolis, but the robot opening like that IS a Kylie Minogue reference, and I am sick of everyone not giving her her flowers like she's BEEN the blueprint."

Another fan, @jamesrattigan78, commented, "Totally even Beyoncé needs to give credit somehow for the idea in concert performance-wise." @ruairithebitch echoed, "Kylie has been doing the gig for so long, inspiring MANY artists." Another fan, @ComplexCut, agreed, "She's rarely credited. It's frustrating."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV (@itv)

Beyoncé's fans fought back.@purethiquekj disagreed, "This tour is about renaissance and referencing herself. This is not the only time she does this on the show." @G_da_Gamer added, "@kylieminogue

You have inspired @Beyoncé- ever the trendsetter, Ms. Minogue." A neutral fan, @SEVENknows, interrupted, "There's nothing NEW under the sun. I wish you all would stop acting like these facts aren't already known."

Fever concert 2002 the one and only Kylie pic.twitter.com/ikuZa7QlzL — leonardo cossari (@centrostorico21) September 5, 2023

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has been accused of "theft by copying." Previously, Hungarian artist Mitsou alleged that Beyoncé, Jay Z, and producer Timbaland used her song Bajba, Bajba Pelem, at the start of Drunk in Love and filed a lawsuit against them. And there are several other copyright thefts filed under her name.

now we love beyonce down, and we KNOW the robot references the movie metropolis, but the robot opening like that IS a kylie minogue reference and i’m sick of everyone not giving her her flowers like she’s BEEN the blueprint https://t.co/ONUI0qGrRn — joe’s groove 💎 (@fevernostalgia) September 4, 2023

Her current tour, Renaissance, is still ongoing. It is set to end in October 2023. Beyoncé is performing tracks from her studio album but choosing songs from her entire catalog. The tour stage has a giant screen with sculptures, high-tech robotic arms, and ultraviolet technology. And then there's Queen Bey, grooving and singing in jaw-dropping ensembles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

So far, it's been three-and-a-half months since the Run The World singer has been on her tour, and she is scheduled to keep making her way around the US until her finale at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on October 1, 2023.

