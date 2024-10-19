When Dolly Parton Dropped Her Signature Wig and Revealed Her Real Hair in a Throwback Photograph

Who can forget Dolly Parton's experimental looks with the sky-high blonde wigs? But the singing star revealed that her natural hair was nowhere near her pompously bright hairdo. Back in 2020, when COVID hit us, the American entertainer posted a throwback image of her younger self captioned, "Where the magic happens."

The post was loved by her fans and followers and they reflected their amazement for the Jolene hitmaker in the comment section. The singer appears to be recording for a label with her hair falling on her shoulder, completely different from her onstage appearance. The mole on her chin is the only giveaway that makes her recognizable in the black-and-white photograph.

Instagram user, @carr_marsha wrote, "You are Beautiful but I understand you can wear any hairstyle with your wigs." Another user @fikerosemarie complimented the veteran star saying, "She is a beautiful woman with or without the wig!" While others like @wildhorsesmt wrote, "So beautiful! I would love to see you without your wigs now and I believe that you’re just as beautiful now as you were in the picture of you when you were younger." Recently, Parton shared a rare throwback photo featuring her husband, Carl Dean. The photo shared on Twitter in November showed her wearing a vibrant pink top, paired with yellow pants and accessorized with a coordinating belt and jewelry. She clasped hands with her husband, now 79, whose T-shirt was cleverly edited to feature Parton's recent merchandise release.

Parton, born on January 19, added a heartwarming caption to the Twitter post, "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for Carl's appearance in the photo. "He is one tall drink of water," one fan commented with a heart-eyes emoji. "OK Ms. Dolly, Carl Dean is also a cutie," another fan shared.

Parton and her husband crossed paths on her inaugural day in Nashville at the tender age of 18, while Carl was 21. Their fateful encounter took place outside their neighborhood laundromat in 1964. During an interview with the television talk show Home & Family, Parton confessed, "We actually met the first day I moved to Nashville. I was 18 years old, in 1964. I had taken some dirty clothes in a rush to get to Nashville. I was down at the Wishy Washy laundromat. I had put my clothes in the laundry in this machine and I was all new in Nashville to stay."

Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!https://t.co/xVpXzqxO9i pic.twitter.com/avIDu00YTf — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 2, 2021

Continuing about their initial dating she said, "So he came by a couple of days, we sat out on the fire escape where I was babysitting the little boy and we had a first date. He took me home to his mama very first time." Two years after their chance meeting, the couple exchanged vows on May 30, 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia.

