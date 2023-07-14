'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Shares New Photo Without Hair Extensions or Wig Surprising Fans

Chelsea Houska, known for her appearance on Teen Mom, took to social media to proudly display her natural hair without a wig. In a recent post, the 31-year-old shared a picture showcasing her real hair while promoting hair growth supplements, as reported by The US Sun.

Through her Instagram Story, the former Teen Mom cast member delightedly shared a mirror selfie, revealing her hair in all its natural glory. In the picture, the TV personality was seen wearing a green graphic t-shirt paired with denim shorts. Over the years, Chelsea has embraced numerous hairstyle transformations, from red dye to black tresses, and she recently unveiled her most recent look.

Image Source: Instagram | @chelseahouska

Other than showing off her natural hair, Chelsea is also on an incredible weight loss journey. Recently, Houska showcased her slender waist in a video as part of her weight loss progress. Through a collection of Instagram Stories, Chelsea who sported form-fitting leggings and a snug tank top, highlighted her slim physique.

Houska, previously known for her role on Teen Mom 2, recently featured the "Bria Brami Tank" from online retailer Lauriebelles, showcasing it in a modeling session. Wearing a sleeveless top, the former MTV star flaunted her slim figure while turning around and even flexing her toned arm, which revealed her tattoo. Adding to her appearance was Chelsea's dark hair, accentuated with reddish highlights, that cascaded down to her slender waist.

Image Source: Instagram | @chelseahouska

According to The US Sun, Chelsea Houska, a mother of four, has undergone a noticeable transformation in terms of her physique since her initial appearances on the well-known reality show. In early June, the HGTV personality shared a selfie in a bikini during a family trip to Florida, capturing attention with her striking appearance. She looked stunning in an orange swimsuit layered under a white crochet sweater, complemented by black slides, a straw hat, and oversized sunglasses as stylish accessories.

Last June, the Teen Mom surprised her fans with a dramatic change in her appearance. She shared that she had brought back her vibrant red hair with choppy layers and mahogany undertones. Chelsea also posted on Instagram Stories, a glimpse of her new look, which was created by her stylist, Landon Jacobsen-Blow. Landon works at a salon in Chelsea's home state of South Dakota.

Chelsea was filmed in the Instagram video holding colored extensions to her head to see how the new shade would look on her before bleaching her previously black hair. After that, the dye was applied, and extensions were sewn in. Landon finished the look by adding layers and sculpting. In the comments section, fans of Chelsea expressed their admiration for her new look. One person wrote, "We missed red-haired Chelsea!!" while another added, "Love it she’s back!" while a third expressed along with heart eyes and a fire emoji, "Wow nailed it."

