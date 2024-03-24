When David Letterman Cautioned Johnny Carson That He Might Lose His Job if He Inquired About Jay Leno

David Letterman and Johnny Carson shared an amiable relationship. But this one time, Letterman received a genuine warning from Carson who asked him to not talk about John Leno or else he might lose his job.

Back in 1991, when Carson announced his retirement from The Tonight Show (currently hosted by Jimmy Fallon), the spotlight turned to potential replacements. While Letterman seemed the natural successor, NBC ultimately selected Leno for the prestigious role.

This further led to speculations about whether the two comedians germinated rivalry between themselves. Following the controversial hiring decision, Carson invited Letterman onto the show and inquired about his feelings regarding the matter, to which Letterman attempted to maintain civility but hinted at underlying resentment.

In the years to come, Letterman's bitterness visibly persisted. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he labeled Leno "the most insecure person" he had encountered. Additionally, there were instances where Letterman became visibly upset after Leno secured exclusive interviews.

Despite this, Leno didn't perceive their relationship as strained. Back then, when the episode aired on October 30, 1991, Carson warmly introduced his Tonight Show guest, Letterman, acknowledging him as a "good friend" who had enjoyed a decade of success hosting his own show on NBC.

The audience responded with enthusiasm, prompting Letterman to quip, "I've never been so damn popular." After exchanging pleasantries and sharing a comedic anecdote involving helium, Carson broached the topic of Leno, asking Letterman directly, "Just how upset are you?" In response, Letterman momentarily rose from his seat, collected himself, and, wiped his forehead with a handkerchief. Carson, recognizing the sensitivity of the question, remarked, "I haven't asked that question in many years."

Letterman proceeded to reply saying, "Let me give you a piece of advice; You keep using language like that, and you're gonna find yourself out of a job." Carson continued by inquiring about Letterman's feelings regarding a "friend of [his] taking over here next May," to which Letterman initially pretended not to hear clearly. However, he eventually admitted to feeling "nervous" when Carson questioned him about rumors of his supposed plans to "firebomb NBC." "I hate waiting in line, but I'll do it," Letterman joked.

"I'm not angry. I'm not angry at NBC about this. I'm not angry at Jay Leno about this. Not angry at you or The Tonight Show about this. I mean, realistically, if it were not for you, I wouldn't have a show. And I wouldn't have socks, actually, if it weren't for you. Now, would I like to have this show? Oh, sure, yeah... And from what I know of you, a guy can make a pretty comfortable living doing this show," he said further clarifying his stance.