When Country Star Blake Shelton Sought Permission From Gwen Stefani's Sons Before Proposing

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were meant to be. However, their blissful union was first approved by the Rich Girl singer's three kids- 17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo. A source close to the couple spoke highly of the country singer, calling him an 'amazing partner' and a 'great extra dad' to the boys," according to People magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Before getting down to one knee, Shelton made sure Stefani's three sons approved of the decision. "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," the insider shared. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Shelton shares an endearing relationship with his stepsons. The Nobody But You singer noted Stefani's kids changed him 'in every possible way'. He shared, "I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into." As per TODAY, he added, "[Family] is what I want to invest in now,"

The couple tied the knot on July 3, 2021. They dated for five years before saying their vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale while Shelton was a devoted husband to Miranda Lambert. Interestingly, both music stars separated from their former spouses in the same year, in 2015. They began dating after meeting at the sets of The Voice.

Shelton parted with Lambert after nearly four years of marriage. A representative of the couple reported to US Weekly, "There are no hard feelings. They want to move on as friends, and they are doing just that." Shelton recalled being in a dark place post his split but admitted that things soon got back on track as he was extremely fortunate to find his dream partner in Stefani. "If you would've told me the first season that we met that what was gonna happen, I would've been like, 'No, we actually don't even have anything to even talk about," Shelton confessed .

He admitted that he could not envision a life without Stefani, "It's crazy how things work out," as per Hello! Magazine. "When you find that life partner, that missing piece you didn't know what was missing...it's like, 'Golly, you can go ahead and kill me if this ever goes away or ends or something happens. There's no going back now."

Similarly, Stefani gushed over her life with the God's Country singer. "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. He's changed my life…when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy."