When Chelsea Clinton Responded to Trump's Threat to Embarrass Mom Hillary with Bill Clinton's Affair

Chelsea Clinton once clapped back at Donald Trump after he made a bizarre threat to her family. The daughter of Bill Clinton appeared confident to take on the former President Trump when he mentioned Bill's previous infidelities to embarrass Hillary. Reacting to it, Chelsea told Cosmopolitan in an interview about how she would tackle the businessman-turned-politician if she got the chance.

"My reaction to that is just what my reaction has been kind of every time Trump has gone after my mom or my family, which is that it’s a distraction from his inability to talk about what’s actually at stake in this election and to offer concrete, comprehensive proposals about the economy," the then-36-year-old, said. Adding on she said, "or our public school system, or debt-free college, or keeping our country safe and Americans safe here at home and around the world." She continued, "It just sort of seems to be in that tradition, unfortunately. And what I find most troubling by far… are Trump’s continued, relentless attacks on whole swaths of our country and even our global community: women, Muslims, Americans with disabilities, a Gold Star family. I mean, that, to me, is far more troubling than whatever his most recent screed against my mom or my family [is]."

She could soon be saying that BOTH of her parents have been President! Here's your crash course on @ChelseaClinton pic.twitter.com/GwVtkGKUuk — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 27, 2016

According to People, the business tycoon however did not touch upon Clinton’s affair with Gennifer Flowers or Monica Lewinsky during the actual debate. However, he stated his disappointment by saying, "Everything I wanted to say I got out except for the transgressions of Bill." The ex-POTUS also added that he didn't want to bring all that up especially in the presence of Chelsea in the room to save her from any embarrassment.

Chelsea Clinton slams Donald Trump's 'misogynistic' remarks about her mother. https://t.co/XQOJt1Wwnh pic.twitter.com/boXF8FNkGR — ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2016

"I’m very happy that I was able to hold back on the indiscretions with respect to Bill Clinton because I have a lot of respect for Chelsea Clinton and I just didn’t want to say what I was going to say," the politician continued. Meanwhile, recently in Impeachment: American Crime Story, Monica Lewinsky shared she couldn’t pass the opportunity to share her side of the story and that's why agreed with producer Ryan Murphy. "It’s much better to be going through this as part of something than to be desperately trying to find out what’s on the show," Lewinsky told The New York Times.

Lewinsky added, "In order to move forward, I have to take risks. I have to try things. I have to continue to define who I am." Later in 1998, Bill had testified to a grand jury about it. "I regret that what began as a friendship came to include this conduct, and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said. The report on it read, "He said he was attracted to Ms. Lewinsky, considered her a great person, and hoped they would remain friends. He pointed out that he could do a great deal for her. The situation, he stressed, was not Ms. Lewinsky's fault," according to Bustle.