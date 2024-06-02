When Caitlyn Jenner Mocked Kim Kardashian's Floral Met Gala Gown As "Ugly" but Quickly Backpedaled

Since leaving the clan, Caitlyn (Bruce) Jenner revealed many secrets about the Kardashian family. In a 2016 July cover issue of Vanity Fair, the now-74-year-old took a dig at step-daughter Kim Kardashian for her Met Gala gown with a gigantic floral pattern from back in 2013 and seemingly called it "ugly." However, after realizing the damage, Jenner quickly took back the words.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

The insult was made when the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was on stage at the MAKERS conference in Palos Verdes, California. The discussion began with Jenner telling the audience the SKIMS mogul assisted her in making the right fashion/style choices after the transition in 2015. The former athlete also said she was grateful for the help since she was clueless about putting on a woman's outfit.

"My daughter Kimberly said, 'Every time you go out, girl, you gotta rock it. They're gonna get that one bad picture of you, and they're gonna just work it forever!'" referring to the tips her stepdaughter gave her about how to face the photographers after transitioning. However, the blunder happened soon after, when Jenner accidentally called Kardashian's floral gown "ugly."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography

"I don't know if you remember her when she was pregnant with the first one, little North, she had this flowery outfit on that went from head to toe," Jenner reminded the crowd at the event. "I don't know, it still pops up its ugly head every once in a while, you know?" But, she soon realized her gaffe and immediately corrected her statement saying, "Actually it's kind of nice."

The dress in question ignited many memes on social media and apparently, it's that one outfit, that made Kardashian "cry." The now 42-year-old admitted she "cried the whole way home" over the response it got. The Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy dress was a floral high-neck, long-sleeved gown with a thigh-high split that she wore while heavily pregnant with her first-born North West, as per Harpers Bazaar.

Tweet of the day: Robin Williams on Kim Kardashian's Dress pic.twitter.com/Mjw7KpZzrg — The Poke (@ThePoke) May 10, 2013

The memes on the same began circulating online with some people comparing it to that of Robin Williams' character in Mrs Doubtfire (1993). The legendary actor himself participated in the fun and shared the meme on his account and captioned, "I think I wore it better!"

Year 1- 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now. pic.twitter.com/M1so9DVEn4 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

Speaking to US Vogue, the mother of four looked back at the most notable looks from her media appearances at different events, including the floral dress, "I was very pregnant, very puffy, and bloated and I was like, 'Oh god, of course, the first time I go I'm gonna be huge.'" Predictably, she didn't expect she'd be able to pull off any look in that size or attend the Gala, but she did. And it didn't end well.

"I was crying, like, the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it. There were all these memes about me and this couch," Kardashian recollected. "I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs Doubtfire. It was like this whole thing, so I just cried."