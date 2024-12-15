Caitlyn Jenner Once Exposed O.J. Simpson’s Threatening Comments About Nicole: "Get Away With..."

Caitlyn Jenner once confessed that Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J. Simpson's ex-wife, overheard him stating that he would "kill her and get away with it." Jenner appeared on Australia's Big Brother VIP, which is when the accusation was floated. Caitlyn, who was once married to Kris Jenner—Nicole's closest friend—spoke up about the effects of the case on her family.

As reported by The Mirror, in 2021, Caitlyn stated, "Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson.'" She called the trial 'an extraordinarily difficult time' and further stated, "I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder. Obviously, he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, "I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson.' And Nicole relayed that to Kris at one point, and unfortunately, she was right."

Caitlyn then recalled, "We were at the courthouse. We're watching what's going on in the other room, and even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing Kris turns around to me and goes, 'We should have listened to Nicole. She was right right from the beginning.'" Caitlyn was given an exceptionally personal account of the events leading up to and during the athlete-turned-actor's trial by Kris, who had a strong relationship with both Nicole and O.J.

Nicole and O.J. were married in 1985 and had a daughter Sydney and a son Justin; however, in 1992, the pair broke up. Then followed the horrific murders of Nicole and her companion Ron Goldman in 1994. Nevertheless, Simpson was found not guilty of two counts of murder in 1995. Robert Kardashian, Kris' ex-husband, was an associate of the legal team that represented the NFL Hall of Famer.

Additionally, in her book The Secrets of My Life, which was released in 2017, Caitlyn previously detailed her encounters with O.J. Caitlyn claimed that Robert did not think his buddy was innocent of killing his wife, even though he was on Simpson's defense team. As per ET, Caitlyn remembered being in a vehicle with Robert in the late '90s, and she asserted in the book that the attorney told her, "I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial."

Also, Caitlyn wondered whether Robert was seeking vengeance on Kris—who was friendly with Nicole—by supporting O.J. Caitlyn wrote in her memoir, "I wonder if it was his way of saying to [Kris] what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f**k you." According to Caitlyn, she made it a point to keep her stepdaughters [Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian] from mentioning O.J. when she was married to Kris.

