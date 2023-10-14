One of the most recognizable celebrity wars in the music industry was the alleged conflict between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. It started with the backup dancers debacle in 2013 and soon Swift made the iconic single Bad Blood which she remarked was about another female pop star while subtly throwing shade at Perry. "It had to do with business," Swift had told Rolling Stone back then. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me." Meanwhile, Britney Spears became embroiled in their conflict when she was indirectly questioned about the feuding divas.

As per Vanity Fair, Spears was questioned about her ideal traveling partner during an interview with the KIIS radio station back in 2016. The first option was Katy, who had famously imitated Britney's classic matching denim moment at the VMAs. Taylor was the runner-up, a lovely young lady whom Britney could not for the life of her recall ever having spoken to. The Toxic hitmaker tried to answer without picking any sides: “I don’t know! I don’t know, that’s hard. They’re both so cool, I don’t know. I’ve briefly met Katy Perry at the Smurfs movie premiere. Maybe because I’ve met Katy Perry I would say Taylor Swift, because I’ve never met her before.”

As per Glamour, back in 2013 three dancers from Perry's California Dreams show were offered positions on Swift's Red tour, and that was when everything began. These dancers joined Perry on her Prismatic tour, however, they left before Swift's tour was over. The conflict between Swift and Perry stems from this episode. Perry kind of did tweet immediately after Swift's interview went online. She wrote, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing," which many people mistook for a reference to Swift.

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

“I’m not giving them anything to write about,” Swift had told theTelegraph in 2015 that she would never again discuss her feud with Perry. “I’m not walking up the street with boys, I’m not stumbling out of clubs drunk. But I’m never going to talk about her in my interview. It’s not going to happen.” "I never said anything that would point a finger in the specific direction of one specific person, and I can sleep at night knowing that," in 2015 Swift had clarified to GQ that the track Bad Blood wasn't about Perry. "I knew the song would be assigned to a person, and the easiest mark was someone who I didn’t want to be labeled with this song. It was not a song about heartbreak. It was about the loss of friendship."

On May 8, 2018, the opening night of her Reputation tour, Swift shared on Instagram Stories, "So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch." She had moved to Arizona. "This means so much to me." She added the words "Thank you, Katy" and a basic pink heart emoji to the video's caption. The divas finally buried the hatchet with the peace offering. After Perry extended an olive branch, Swift reciprocated the kind gesture by sending her baked cookies with "Peace at Last" frosting.

