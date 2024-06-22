When Brad Pitt ‘Put Hands’ On Son Maddox During Plane Fight, Sources Said ‘ It Got Out Of Hand’

The high-profile divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been a rollercoaster of emotions, allegations, and revelations. One specifically explosive incident occurred in 2016, during a private flight journey when Pitt allegedly got into a physical altercation with their eldest son, Maddox. This incident reportedly played a prominent role in Jolie’s decision to file for divorce and shocked Tinsel town. According to reports, Maddox, then 15 years old, had tried to defend his mother during a heated argument. Sources shared that Pitt, who had been drinking, ‘lunged’ at his son. However, others suggested that Pitt ‘connected with’ Maddox in some manner, but vehemently denied any claims of physical abuse.

In newly filed court documents, Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of physically abusing her and their kids in the 2016 plane fight that ended their marriage.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/JOznyudThz — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 5, 2022

As per EW, a source close to Pitt explained, “[Brad] was drunk and there was an argument between him and Angelina. There was a parent-child argument that was not handled the right way and escalated more than it should have. [Brad] is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse...no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that. He is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”

They further added, “Brad made contact with Maddox in the shoulder area, and there was absolutely no physical injury to him…a combination of exaggerations and lies. They have taken the overall smallest kernel of truth – that a fight got out of hand and reached a regrettable peak, and as a result, DCFS is looking into it – and they are manipulating it to best suit their attempts to gain custody,” as reported by People magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

The gravity of the situation led to an investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Since the incident occurred mid-fight, it fell under the jurisdiction of federal authorities. An insider revealed, “He [Brad] takes the matter very seriously and says he did not commit any abuse of his children. It’s unfortunate that people involved are continuing to present him in the worst possible light.” Jolie filed for divorce the very next day, seeking full custody of their six children— Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Back then, during the investigations, both Jolie and Pitt made public statements requesting privacy. Pitt said, “I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.” Meanwhile, Jolie’s attorney wrote, “This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time.”