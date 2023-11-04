Officially one of the most watched Netflix series when it launched in 2021 was the drama show Bridgerton, set in the Regency era. It should come as no surprise that Mila Kunis binge-watched the series just like all the other A-listers in Hollywood. In an interview with The Today Show, Ashton Kutcher revealed that he woke up during one such binge-watch episode, thinking his wife was watching an X-rated movie rather than a period drama, thanks to the risqué scenes. As per, Today, the No Strings Attached actor even mockingly claimed that Kunis was "cheating" on him with the show.

"I fall asleep by 9:30, I am out. It doesn't matter what is on — I'm asleep," Kunis told back then. "Last night, I stayed up till midnight. I was like, 'What's happening in this show?'" Kunis continued to explain that when Kutcher woke up, she had just reached "the peak" of the fifth episode of the show, which is when Daphne and the Duke of Hastings had their first sexual encounter. "Are you watching a porno?" "I didn't know what was going on," Kutcher explained. "I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!" In the meantime, filled with emotion from the TV couple's long-awaited union, the Friends with Benefits actress shushed her confused husband. She told the talk show hosts Hoda and Jenna, "I'm so excited," but they cautioned her that the show somehow gets better. "You have no idea."

As per People, the famed couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in July 2015. Kunis had called their romance "the weirdest story that nobody believes," but explained it by saying: "The people that we were back then would never be together. But it's just such a bummer that we missed out on 20 years together. I look back and I think, 'We could have spent 20 years together.' " she said. "But we would have never been together if we didn't both go through what we went through to be the people that we were when we met." She also added that she and Kutcher are both "silly at home," and also are "very goofy parents." "I think we're very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your skin, and your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself," the Jupiter Ascending actress explained.

The couple share two children, Wyatt Isabelle, 9, and son Dimitri Portwood, 6. In a 2022 clip from Our Future Selves, Kutcher reflected on the first time he told his wife he loved her. "The first time I told my wife that I love her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila,' " he told his guest, country singer Kenny Chesney. "I might have had a little too much tequila ... I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy.' " He continued, "And I told her I love her, and she's like, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?' " He added, "I woke up the next morning and said, 'I still love you.' "

