When a Viral Tweet Resurfaced Jerry Seinfeld's Alleged Relationship With a High Schooler at 38

In September 2023, a tweet that was viewed over 18 million times, reminded everyone of Jerry Seinfeld's relationship with a teenager when he was 38 years old. The actor and comedian, now 70, was best known for playing a fictional version of himself in the American sitcom, Seinfeld, between 1989 and 1998, which he created and wrote with Larry David. The tweet that reignited interest in his past relationship came from a former classmate of the girl Seinfeld dated. Responding to a question about celebrity interactions at their high school, he wrote, "When I was in high school, 38-year-old Jerry Seinfeld was dating a girl in my year and he picked her up from class during 4th period and she got to skip Mr. Solinski's calculus exam (I got a 93/100)."

When I was in high school 38 year old Jerry Seinfeld was dating a girl in my year and he picked her up from class during 4th period and she got to skip Mr Solinski’s calculus exam (I got a 93/100) https://t.co/DLgdzyHzBD pic.twitter.com/g9KyrmxywS — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 24, 2023

She also uploaded a black-and-white photo of Seinfeld and the girl in question. The picture was taken from a magazine. A quote from Seinfeld next to the image read, "I don't think about the age issue, she doesn't, my friends don't." The girl he dated was Shoshanna Lonstein. Initially, they claimed they were just friends before it later surfaced that they were romantically involved. Seinfeld first met Lonstein in 1993, in Central Park, when he noticed her on a bench and went over to talk to her. It's said they 'hit it off' from there and exchanged numbers.

Thread: Celebrity Men Who Dated Təən(age)rs



Jerry Seinfeld



Back in 1993, Jerry Seinfeld had just won an Emmy for his groundbreaking sitcom Seinfeld when he met 17-year-old high school student Shoshanna Lonstein in New York’s Central Park (she turned 18 shortly after they… pic.twitter.com/JW5OVSbpiR — Ariel (@Prolotario1) June 16, 2024

Seinfeld and Lonstein dated for four years, until she was 21. The actor maintained that their relationship didn't actually begin until Lonstein was 18. Addressing the same once, Seinfeld appeared confused and unsettled when quizzed on The Howard Stern Show. Stern quipped at the time, "So, you sit in Central Park and have a candy bar on a string and pull it when the girls come?" Seinfeld replied, "She's not 17, definitely not." However, in a later appearance on Stern's show, he seemed to contradict what he said the last time. "I didn't realise she was so young," he said. "This is the only girl I ever went out with who was that young. I wasn't dating her. We just went to a restaurant, and that was it."

In another interview, Seinfeld defended his romance with Lonstein and said he was "not an idiot" and described Lonstein as "a person, not an age." He also said that when he 'likes someone' he 'doesn't care' about her "race, creed, or national origin" as he doesn't 'discriminate.' Following their separation, Seinfeld said he and Lonstein were "very much in love" but that the "timing wasn't right." "I almost got married to Shoshanna," he said, as per Metro.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lawrence Schwartzwald

Seinfeld has been married to Jessica Seinfeld, 53, for 25 years now, as per People magazine. He met the author at a sports club in 1998 before she married her first husband, Eric Nederlander, that June. She and Nederlander divorced in October 1998 after four months of marriage. Seinfeld proposed to her in November of the following year. They married on Christmas Day 1999 with comedian George Wallace as best man.