When a Trump Supporter Said She Will Vote For Him Even If He 'Murders' Someone: "He'd Have a..."

The jury in President-elect Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in New York found him guilty of 34 felonies, making him the first former president in American history to be found guilty of a crime. Now, a viral video of the alleged 'MAGA cult' showcases a woman confessing she would vote for Trump even if he murdered someone on the 'front porch of the White House'. She justified her decision saying, "Coz there will have to be a good reason for him to do it!"

Trump himself has confidently admitted that his supporters will vote for him even if he killed someone, as per Politico, during a political rally near Nevada in 2016 the Republican leader said, “Even the really dishonest press says Trump’s people are the most incredible,” he said. “Sixty-eight percent would not leave under any circumstance. I think that means murder. I think it means anything.” He added. “Other guys are at 10 percent,” he said. “I mean, they’ll leave if you — if you sneeze they’ll leave. They don’t like the way you sneeze.”

As per CNN, Trump boasted about having the most 'loyal supporters', “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters,” the 2024 GOP frontrunner said at a campaign rally in 2016. “It’s, like, incredible,” he expressed during a rally at Sioux Center, Iowa's Dordt College. As per Politico, Senator Marco Rubio weighed in on Trump's comment and said, “That’s probably not a good idea for him to do it, and I would not recommend that he do that… but that’s Donald,” he said.

Rubio was asked about Trump saying he could shoot people on 5th avenue and not lose any support. #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/vUKPb8asiA — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) January 24, 2016

Trump has gone as far as claiming that his MAGA supporters would contemplate 'suicide' rather than vote for President Joe Biden in the elections. As per The Independent, during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, he said, “Wouldn’t it be incredible—he’s gone to 250—if he voted for Biden,” indicating a supporter he claimed to have seen at multiple rallies. “He’s going to vote for Biden? I don’t think so. It would be suicide before Biden right?” Trump's assertion stunned the crowd and even netizens. “Elaborate on this, would you?” political commentator Keith Olbermann tweeted. “Tell me it’s not a cult,” agreed X user Bryan Dawson. Trump frequently boasts violently and absurdly about his following and his followers tend to pick out words from his mouth to support their cause.

Elaborate on this, would you? https://t.co/jY1JduorH4 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 9, 2024

At another point in the rally, Trump incited the assembly to yell "bullsh**" about President Biden's recent executive orders. Extremism research Noelle Cook tweeted that Trump is getting 'dangerous by the day', “In Las Vegas, Trump points to a follower in the audience that he calls "front row Joe" and then tells the crowd "that it would be suicide before Biden" got Joe's vote. He gets more dangerous by the day,” she wrote.

This article originally appeared 5 months ago.