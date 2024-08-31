When a Royal Author Lambasted King Charles For Not Cutting Off Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Tom Bower, former BBC journalist and author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, once opined that King Charles III should have "cut off" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they decided to resign from their royal positions. "Harry and Meghan have undermined the monarchy and Charles has made a terrible mistake," Bower asserted. He continued, "He should have cut them off straight away. He should never have allowed their children to be made a prince and princess. And he shouldn't have invited Harry to the coronation. He should have just cut them off."

Tom Bower says part of the problem has been "the weakness of the King".



1. He should never have agreed to give titles to the invisible kids.

2. He should have stripped H&M of their titles.

3. He should have issued a declaration saying that H&M no longer represent the RF.



Why… pic.twitter.com/eouWAz0eUP — Irene BritUSA (@irenebritusa) July 24, 2024

As per the UK Express, Bower stated that Charles' major error was his constant indecision about Harry and Markle's actions while they continued with their expose. He argued that the first attack came in 2021 when the Duchess of Sussex implied in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced racism at the hands of a family member. Harry later attempted to soften the accusation in an interview, but the harm was already done.

Tom Bower said the Royal Family made a terrible mistake with their ‘never complain, never explain’ response after the Oprah interview. He said ‘recollections may vary’ wasn't enough.



“I think they should have been far far more aggressive in rebuttal. And I think they could have… pic.twitter.com/PuCPGkwNNT — Irene BritUSA (@irenebritusa) July 19, 2024

In a July 2024 exclusive interview with The UK Sun, Bower labeled Markle "an agent of poison" who is "remorseless in her hatred." "She's able to destroy relationships and when she cultivates them it's always for her own good, her own purpose," Bower alleged. "She's not actually someone who's got any generosity of spirit and it is really one of the great sadnesses of this saga, that Meghan has destroyed the relationship between Harry and his family, just as she has destroyed the relationship, with not only her father but also her half-sister."

"That’s really why I wrote the book - because I just thought this woman is really doing something quite dreadful to Britain."



'Revenge' author Tom Bower gives his thoughts on the "very scheming, very clever" Meghan Markle.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #TomBower pic.twitter.com/FHS9d6fW1y — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 18, 2022

He added, "That's the indication of Meghan, it's not just her father, she did the same to the Queen, Princess Kate, and William. She is a person who is absolutely remorseless in her hatred if she decides that someone should be neutralized and destroyed. And that is her strength, but also her weakness."

Meanwhile, King Charles reportedly is choosing to look ahead, according to The UK Mirror. In his book Charles III: New King, royal author Robert Hardman asserted that the king is now resolved to "move on with life" after hearing Markle and Harry's viewpoint. Charles has been 'hurt' by the public remarks Harry and Markle have made since departing the UK, according to Hardman.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chris Jackson

"Of course, the King is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is King, there are many more things to think about," the author penned cit an insider who stated. "He has tried listening. Now he just says: 'I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life".