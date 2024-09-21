When a Psychic Claimed He Talked to Princess Diana's 'Lonely' Spirit: "He's a Devil"

Princess Diana may have departed this world, but a renowned spiritual psychic from Japan claimed he summoned her spirit for an interview. Back in 2018, Ryuho Okawa, said he spoke to her in early August (2018) and asked her many questions about her tragic car crash, royal family, and her husband King Charles. He also transcribed the conversation in a book.

Okawa founded the Happy Science Movement "dedicated to bringing greater happiness to humankind. "Before Diana's 20th death anniversary, he shared the conversation that began with a polite greeting of "Good Afternoon." He claimed to have asked the spirit, "Are you Princess Diana?" It replies, "Uh huh, yes," as per The Mirror.

As the interview progressed, Diana's spirit says she was "invited" by the International Division of Okawa's Happy Science to speak to him and his fellow psychics. Ahead, he claimed that he asked a series of questions to Diana's spirit whose answers were given by the late princess herself.

For instance, when they asked her about her daughter-in-law, whom she never met in her lifetime, Kate Middleton, Diana was quoted as saying, "Catherine is very kind to me. I feel like that." The Japanese cult then questioned if she could forgive her husband, King Charles, and the spirit reportedly responded, "No, definitely no. No, no, no. I don't hate him, but I believe that he's a devil."

The book that he published with the rest of the conversation titled: Spiritual Interview with Princess Diana talks more about Charles and in one of the excerpts, Diana's spirit reportedly said, "My former husband. Firstly, he loved me, but after marriage, he didn't have true love because it meant my beauty was just his accessory. So, he just wanted to show me as a beautiful lady and wanted to be proud of the fact that a prince can get the world's beauty."

The book also contains more bizarre claims about who killed Diana. According to the psychic, when they asked the spirit about the claims that she was murdered, Diana was quoted as saying, "I'm not sure, but I felt some kind of evil intention. Maybe the Secret Service or... Someone was aiming to deprive me of my life after I got a divorce. It's from Charles or... He can send some messenger of death."

The Japanese cult leader, who claimed to have possessed the power to channel the spirit of any living or dead person, passed away at the age of 66 on March 2, 2023. Okawa was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed at his home from what seemed to be a "cardiac arrest." However, the actual reason for his death remained unconfirmed, as per the New York Post.

Throughout his life, he was a controversial figure who, one day, had an epiphany that he could receive the 'Messages of God' and converse with spirits. As a result, he founded the Happy Science Movement and published multiple books. However, his son, Hiroshi, called his father nothing but a con man who "relentlessly lied to his followers" and whatever he said was "complete nonsense."