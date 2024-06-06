When a Four-Year-Old Claimed to be the 'Reincarnation' of Princess Diana: 'OK... Strange'

In what was a bizarre revelation, a four-year-old Australian boy once insisted he was the reincarnation of Princess Diana, according to a 2023 report by The Mirror. David Campbell, an Australian TV presenter, revealed this unsettling story involving his young son, Billy, in a column for Stellar Magazine. Campbell, then 45, described how the extraordinary claim began when Billy was just two years old. The young boy, spotting an image of Princess Diana, confidently pointed at it and declared to his parents, "Look, it's me when I was a princess."

According to Mamamia, Campbell shared a fascinating anecdote about his son's remarkable statements. "He started referring to his two 'boys,'" Campbell wrote, recounting how his then three-year-old would claim they were his 'sons' when questioned. "OK... strange, but sure, mate," the father added. In another instance, Campbell detailed how his son accurately described Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Queen's preferred residence. "To a Scottish friend of ours, he claimed when he was Princess Diana he used to go to a castle in that kilted wonderland," Campbell wrote. "He described the castle as having 'unicorns on it' and called it Balmoral."

Since then, Billy has reportedly continued to amaze his family with detailed recollections from Princess Diana's life, including specifics about the royal residences she inhabited. Campbell described the experience as both eerie and inexplicable, marking it as one of the most unusual encounters he has ever documented.

As far as similar stories about the reincarnation of Princess Diana are concerned, fans of BTS also came up with a peculiar theory once, linking one of their members to the late Princess. Jungkook, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday, became the subject of this outlandish conspiracy theory a few years ago. Some members of the BTS Army (the fandom's name) believed that Jungkook was the reincarnated version of Princess Diana, according to a report by Newsweek.

A TikTok user meticulously highlighted some similarities between the well-known pair, noting that the K-pop singer was born one day after Princess Diana's tragic death. The video, which has garnered 5.4 million views on TikTok, begins with images of the pair's Wikipedia pages, where the dates—August 31, 1997, marking Diana's death, and September 1, 1997, marking Jungkook's birth. Other comparisons included similar scars on their left cheekbones, and the social media user also pointed out that both Jungkook and Diana shared the same iconic, coy smile.

Furthermore, the fan also spoke of how Princess Diana dreamed of being a dancer in her youth and connected this to Jungkook's role in BTS as part of the 'dancer line.' (In K-pop groups, members typically have official positions such as leader, vocalist, rapper, and dancer, with each category further divided based on individual responsibilities). Jungkook also serves as a BTS 'maknae,' meaning he is the youngest and often considered the cutest member of the group, as well as the 'face' of the group. Similarly, experts believed Princess Diana's popularity and good looks played a significant role in 'reviving the monarchy' during her marriage to Prince Charles.