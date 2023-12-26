When a Christmas Card Shoot Sparked an Epic Fight Between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

In 2018, during the Season 15 Premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians a small fight took place between Kim Kardashian and her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian. It all began when Kim Kardashian attempted to plan a photo session for the renowned family's yearly Christmas card. But it was hard to work around everyone's schedules, and Kourtney Kardashian was adamant about being available.

Kim yelled at Kourtney at the time, "Maybe if you had a f--king business that you were passionate about, then you would know what it takes to run a f--king business, but you don't. So, don't even act like you know what I'm talking about." Kim then told Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner that Kourtney was the least fascinating person to look at as she walked out. Kourtney broke down in tears at the remark and the whole dispute started.

As reported by EOnline, Kourtney said during a call, "You guys just have different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I'm not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to." Kim added, "You don't do sh-t." Kourtney then replied to her, "You're a very distraught, evil human being. I don't want to see you, OK? I don't agree with who you are as a human being."

At the same time, a fan tweeted regarding Kim's treatment of her sister and wrote, "What Kim doesn’t seem to understand is that Kourtney is done living this Kardashian life. She’s sick and tired of being forced to stay relevant by working herself off just to remain relevant. Kourtney just wants to be present in her children’s lives." As reported by People, Kim replied to the fan, "Oh word, did Kourt tell you this? She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things." One more person tweeted, "@kourtneykardash crying over @KimKardashian saying she’s not even interesting to look at is brilliant. Siblings say dumb s––– to get a reaction, the receiving sibling cries, it’s over in a few days." To this Kim replied, "Exactly."

Khloé revealed this year that the family card has been shelved and won't be reissued. She used social media to explain her choice. She shared on her Snapchat, "As our family grew, it got a little trickier (anyone with kids knows how impossible it is to get multiple kids to look at the camera, lol). And so we decided to leave that tradition in the past for now, but I'm all about taking as many photos as we can."

Netizens, however, have theorized that Kim and Kourtney's acrimonious argument—which began with a furious argument over the Christmas picture session and culminated with Khloé yanking her sisters apart—is to blame. Sharing a photo of her holiday card on social media, Kris revealed that the family had not planned for a card this year. As part of a partnership with the internet company Shutterfly, the momager only shared a photo of herself and her 48-year-old beau, Corey Gamble, on the holiday treat.

