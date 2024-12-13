When a 20-Year-Old Justin Bieber's 'Who Is Your Daddy' Photo With Kris Jenner Gave Everyone the Creeps

Kris Jenner faced intense criticism in 2022 after a throwback photo featuring her and 20-year-old Justin Bieber resurfaced online, reigniting debates about the appropriateness of their interaction. The image, originally taken in 2014 when Justin was just 20 years old, showed the pop star standing behind the Kardashian matriarch, wrapping his arms around her as they pressed their cheeks together and smiled at the camera.

Justin posted the photo on Instagram with a provocative caption that alluded to Kris’s daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. It read, "@kendalljenner @kyliejenner who's your daddy?" While intended as a playful joke, the image didn't sit well with many, sparking heated reactions across social media. As per The Sun, a netizen penned, "Beyond fed up. Kris, get a f-ing life." Another quipped, "Kris was looooooving this! Posing like she’s at her senior prom." A third person simply stated, "Wowwwwww." On Reddit, a user remarked, "What’s weird is all these older women hanging around a young teenager? What’s up with that? Is there no shame?" Another echoed, "Gross, gross, gross."

The resurfaced photo also brought renewed focus to Justin’s longstanding ties to the Kardashian-Jenner clan; a connection that has often been shrouded in speculation. Over the years, Justin has been linked to various members of the famous family, both romantically and socially. For instance, in 2015, during a break from his high-profile relationship with Selena Gomez, Justin sparked rumors of a fling with Kourtney Kardashian after the two were seen getting close at events.

While Justin dismissed the speculation, calling Kourtney a friend, their interactions fueled public curiosity. Around the same time, his bond with Kendall was also in the spotlight, with the pair often being spotted together, fueling romance rumors, as per The Things. These weren’t the first incidents to draw attention to the singer’s relationship with the Kardashians. At just 16 years old, the pop star appeared alongside Kim Kardashian in a controversial Elle Magazine photoshoot, which featured them running along a beach and holding hands. The playful imagery led to Justin jokingly referring to Kim as his girlfriend on social media.

Critics also scrutinized the dynamic between Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber, and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Before her marriage to the singer, Hailey was reportedly close friends with Kylie, with fans noting how the duo seemed to 'coincidentally' stay at the same hotels as Justin. Even after Hailey and Justin tied the knot, speculation about his previous links to Kendall and Kylie persisted.

Justin's interactions with the Kardashian-Jenner family also tie into recent claims about Corey Gamble, Kris's longtime boyfriend. Gamble, who was Justin's former tour manager, has been accused of 'grooming' Bieber during his early career. An insider alleged that Gamble was specifically chosen to control Justin, making him 'pliable' for exploitation at music festivals.