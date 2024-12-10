Kris Jenner's BF Corey Gamble 'Groomed' Justin Bieber, Claims Insider: "They Could Pimp Him..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, has come under the spotlight following a barrage of accusations by an industry insider. According to Screenshot, singer and songwriter, Jaguar Wright, known for her no-holds-barred approach to celebrity revelations, listed Gamble's alleged involvement in various controversies, including his connection to Justin Bieber and Kim Porter's death.

Wright's claims include a particularly explosive accusation that Gamble 'groomed' Bieber during his tenure as the pop star’s tour manager. “[Gamble] probably the one that groomed Justin and made him so pliable so that they could pimp him out at all these damn music festivals. He would be the right guy for the job,” Wright declared. She asserted that Gamble played a pivotal role in orchestrating Jenner's takeover of Kanye West's tour management. Wright stated, "Gamble is Bieber’s former tour manager, who taught Jenner how to be a tour manager so that she could take over the financial responsibility for all of West’s shows."

The ALLEGED connection between Diddy, Taz Angels, Hailey Baldwin & Corey Gamble. All surrounding Justin Bieber at a young age!



Hailey Baldwin allegedly with Taz Angels in 2019 when she was only 19! Justin Bieber with Corey in the beginning of his career! pic.twitter.com/61ulwTbQ0Z — FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@selenalamuneca) February 16, 2024

She expanded on these claims in another interview, addressing a statement West made about Gamble being a CIA agent. “Corey isn’t a CIA agent, but he is a CIA asset,” she claimed. Wright elaborated, “That’s why they picked you [Gamble] to be Justin’s tour manager because they knew you’d be scary enough to keep him in line while y’all held his passport.”

Jaguar Wright discusses if Kris Jenner’s boyfriend and former Justin Bieber manager, Corey Gamble, who was on the scene of Kim Porter’s death, is working for the CIA.



Watch the full interview here:https://t.co/O5yknAZiaK https://t.co/fQL2WqUywg pic.twitter.com/a4UZu7kOoa — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) November 25, 2024

Wright’s claims also implicated Gamble in facilitating the 2020 incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, where the latter was convicted of shooting Megan after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. “He was the n***a that took Tory Lanez to Kylie’s house to fake shoot Megan Thee Stallion,” Wright asserted. She further tied Gamble to the 2018 death of Porter, Diddy’s ex-partner, claiming he was present at the time of her passing. This claim gained traction after a photo emerged showing Gamble at Porter’s residence before the coroner arrived.

Leaked footage from 2018 of Kanye West dissing Corey Gamble & Cardi B.



pic.twitter.com/0jfChNDCfy — Episodes (@episodesent) October 1, 2023

These accusations have reignited conversations about Gamble’s rise to prominence. Interestingly, West had previously voiced skepticism about Gamble’s presence in the Kardashian-Jenner family. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West expressed concerns about Gamble’s mysterious background and his connection to Bieber and Diddy. "I think he’s a nice person. Not a great person. A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber," he said in a series of now-deleted messages, according to The Things. Khloé Kardashian echoed these sentiments, stating, “Corey does tend to be pretty secretive, and that does have me pretty guarded…We don’t know Corey like that.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)