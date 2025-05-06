What is the cost of a human’s (or maybe an influencer’s) life? Please don’t freak out, but we are asking this question because way too many people seem to have taken their lives lightly these days.

Thanks to successfully selling the idea on social media that one must lead a fearless life and do whatever they wish. Just like in recent news, a group of women were spotted laughing, taking selfies, and treating a dangerous situation lightly.

No, we are not kidding; last weekend, on May 3, 2025, around 32 female influencers crammed onto the $4.5 million high-end Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht, which has been designed to hold only five guests and two crew members. All because these women wanted to chill under the sun for the weekend.

As per The Mirror, videos posted to social media showed the women popping champagne, dancing, and enjoying the luxurious day on the yacht. However, the glamorous day clearly turned dull when suddenly the yacht began to tilt and sink.

What turned out to be more surprising was that, despite the horrifying danger in the water, the group of influencers didn’t seem to care. They continued filming themselves, with one woman joking, “It’s giving Titanic,” as the U.S. Coast Guard approached for rescue.

Passenger Lauren Nicole filmed some of the chaos in a video that showed orange life vests being distributed as debris floated around them. She was heard shouting, “F** my life,” as the limited-edition boat continued to go under the water.

What’s funny is that even while being rescued, the influencers were more concerned about saving their luxury bags. Louis Vuitton duffle bags, Christian Dior handbags, and even a MacBook Air laptop and a $330 bottle of Clase Azul Gold Tequila were seen being clutched tightly in a video that was seen on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨 NEW VIRAL VIDEO: Overloaded $4.7M Lamborghini Yacht Sinks Near Miami Beach with 32 Influencers Aboard During F1 Weekend pic.twitter.com/KmGlV1qCoI — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) May 6, 2025

One woman even triumphantly declared, “Baby is safe!” while holding the tequila: the influencers and their behavior were brutally slammed by users on X. One user commented, “That’s not humour, that’s heartless disguised as a vibe.” Another added, “There are three things to fear in this world. One of them is water, and these so-called influencers are laughing at a life-threatening situation.”

Meanwhile, emergency services quickly responded, managing to rescue all 32 individuals aboard safely. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. Reportedly, according to The Mirror, the superyacht was built through a collaboration between luxury carmaker Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only in Florida (@onlyinfloridaa)

It was quite loaded when the incident took place, and several stunned onlookers along the Miami shore captured the dramatic rescue operation. Stories like these highlight the dangers of how social media and its obsession with people desperately wanting to lead a luxurious life have taken over basic ethics like safety, presence of mind, accountability, and morality.

Back in March, another innocent life was claimed in America, yet again because of the lack of social media validation a doctor received from his wife while they were at the Pali Lookout area in Hawaii, which stands at an elevation of 1,200 feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

As per PEOPLE Magazine, Dr. Gerhardt Konig, an anesthesiologist in Hawaii, is under arrest after police say he struck his wife with a rock and tried to push her off a cliff after the duo got involved in a heated argument as she refused to take a picture with him.

It’s sad to witness how social media images and the reality of our lives have collided with one another, almost making things seem like an illusion where the lines of the real world and the virtual world seem blurred. With increased competition, happiness has become a delusion. Most people’s (especially influencers’) lives are not fulfilled if they are not portrayed on Instagram or TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WALEOCHRONICLES.COM (@waleochronicles)

Many teenage influencers and stars in America have also lost their lives while trying to perform dangerous stunts in pursuit of views and likes. This incident brings us back to only one question, which we asked at the beginning of the story: What is the cost of a human life?

Is it more than the LV bag the influencer on the boat was carrying, or is it more than the price of the yacht itself? Time to think, isn’t it?