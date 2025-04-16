Birkin Bag For $1,400 — What’s the Truth Behind China’s Big Luxury Brands Exposé?

US President Donald Trump might have a hard time ahead of him as China is responding to his tariff war with an all-hands-on-deck approach.

The Chinese industry and influencers have come together to take the trade war straight to the US luxury brands that Americans adore. Even the Chinese government has imposed retaliatory 125% tariffs on US goods and banned the export of critical and rare earths, threatening to stop the production of a wide range of goods from cars and semiconductors to weapon systems worldwide.

Secondly, Chinese content creators are discrediting Western luxury brands and have flooded TikTok and other social media platforms with posts that show how expensive products of Western luxury brands are made at throwaway prices in China. These influencers are asking customers to buy these goods, such as accessories and luxury bags, directly from Chinese manufacturers at a much lower price than the cost these brands sell in the market.

A user shared a video on X and wrote, “China TikTok is so messy rn because now that the Chinese government has legalized Counterfeit products of all American goods because of the tariffs, they’re now exposing a lot of Big brands and how their stuff is manufactured and encourages you to buy them in-house China for cheaper.”

A Birkin bags supplier revealed that the cost of production of a bag selling for $34,000 is just around $1,400. The supplier even claimed that the makers of the bag receive a bare minimum profit margin, while the luxury brands continue earning profit due to their logo and branding. “More than 90 percent of the price is for the logo, but if you do not care about the logo and want the same quality, same material, you can just buy from us,” he says in the video.

Research conducted by Michigan State University’s Center for Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Protection found that the trade in counterfeit goods makes up 3.3% of all international trade. This indicates that of the approximately $1.023 trillion global counterfeit trade, China controls about $818.4 billion.

China is planning to give free rein to counterfeiters, especially those who are targeting US luxury brands as a sign of retaliation for Trump’s tariff war.

The counterfeit plan of China might hit Western luxury brands like Calvin Klein, Tim Ford, Coach (Tapestry), Ralph Lauren, Jimmy Choo (Capri), Estée Lauder, The Row and La Mer, as per Glitz. Social media videos flooded by Chinese content creators on the internet have even targeted other brands like Stanley, Zara and H&M.

In a video, a user says, “Your ’expensive’ Stanley cups and bags are made in China and sold very cheap. Xi Jinping is fighting everyone here! Wow.”

China is so pissed-off with the US!

Another TikTok user shared a video of a Chinese manufacturer selling Birkenstock footwear and wrote, “My fyp is suddenly filled with Chinese manufacturers trying to sell directly to Americans. The gag is that even with paying the import tariff and shipping, it’s still way cheaper than buying the same products through American corporations. We are not winning this trade war lmao.”

“China is definitely having their moment… The tea is steaming hot,” a user said with a video showing a Chinese source selling far cheaper imitations of Fila, Under Armour, and Lululemon items. According to the seller, Lululemon goods, which usually cost $100, can now be purchased for $5–6.

However, France 24 English, a news channel, has released a video on YouTube claiming that these statements made by Chinese influencers aren’t true. The reporter claims that when it comes to the major players in the luxury fashion industry, such as Hermes with purses that range up to $38,000 or more, one would actually expect the labeling to be truthful.

According to their website, the objects are mainly produced in France and across 60 different production sites. The network, they say, is supplemented by 12 other manufacturers in other countries, including Switzerland, Italy, the UK, the US, Portugal, and Australia, but not China.

The reporter then talks about the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, for instance, which has also been targeted in the fake claims on TikTok. As per the brand, their leather goods are exclusively produced in their workshops located in France, Spain, Italy, and the US, not China.

While these videos on TikTok claim that luxury bags are made in China it seems very unlikely under the strict labeling regulations that exist in the US and the EU. To be labeled made in France, for instance, the product must have undergone its last substantial transformation in France, meaning that 45 to 50% of the unit cost price must be acquired in France.

Experts are of the opinion that these viral videos on TikTok are likely an effort of counterfeit manufacturers in China to take advantage of the tariff chaos to boost their sales, a very clever way to take advantage of the actual geopolitical situation to drive demand to their websites.