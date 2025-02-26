What’s Making Kanye West ‘Panic’? His ‘Worst Nightmare’ in His Marriage With Bianca Censori is Coming True

Kanye West and Bianca Censori—the publicity-loving couple are back in the news. The celebrity duo ruled the headlines the entire month, and the controversies surrounding them don’t seem to end anytime soon. Shortly after their bold red carpet stunt at the Grammys, reports of trouble in their marriage surfaced in the media.

West and Censori were reportedly heading for divorce, as per a report by Daily Mail on February 13. The separation was initially believed to be mutual where it was verbally agreed that the rapper would pay Censori $5 million in settlement. She would also get to live in their $35 million house in Beverly Park.

The report claimed that Censori was unhappy with her Grammy red carpet appearance where Ye allegedly “instructed” her to drop her fur coat and pose n—ked.

As the news went viral, the couple’s rep Milo Yiannopoulos refuted the divorce rumors. “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together,” he claimed in his statement, as per The Blast.

He further added, “Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumors in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth, or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

However, it seems that the divorce rumors might not be entirely false. As per new claims, Censori has made up her mind to end her marriage with Ye. However, the same can’t be said for West, who wishes to stop the separation.

“Bianca is talking to attorneys and telling pals her marriage to Kanye is all but over,” In Touch quoted a source on February 25. “Friends say he’s trying everything to change her mind about the divorce and that he’s panicking she’s made up her mind,” it is further revealed.

The source said that Kanye West’s “worst nightmare” is not being able to change his wife’s mind about the divorce. The insider says,

“His ego cannot handle rejection,” while adding “maybe she’ll endure this for a little longer for the right reward, but it’s obvious Kanye sees the writing on the wall.”

Censori is reportedly done with how West controls every aspect of her life. The Australian architect and model often grabs eyeballs for her bold outfits in public, but guess what, it’s West who chooses them for her.

Alleging that West is the mastermind behind his wife’s nudity, an insider said, “It’s at a point where Ye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that.”

“Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle,” The Blast further quoted the source.

Censori certainly loved the lifestyle and publicity that came with being West’s wife. But it seems that she is now finding it hard to navigate between her own choices and what West wants her to do. Daily Mail quoted its source: “She likes the celebrity side of things and doesn’t want to be forgotten, so at times she deals with his issues because of the life she lives and the money she has,’ the source continued.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have not issued any official statement about the divorce rumors. Instead, they are keeping a united front until everything is out in the open. West accompanied his wife at her new movie’s premiere. He even gave her a shoutout by promoting her new film on his social media handles.

West shared a n—ked photo of his wife and wrote, “I’m so proud of my wife for starring in her first feature film, shot in Japan, directed by Vanessa Belecroft and produced by me.”