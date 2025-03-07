What’s Going On with Donald Trump’s Shoes? Here’s Why They’re Going VIRAL!

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting in the Oval Office was filled with significant events. Internet users were immediately drawn to another aspect despite the historic hostility between the two parties, which was broadcast live on international television. The 47th President of the United States is going viral due to how his shoes looked throughout the meeting. Read on to learn all you need to know.

Donald Trump wore his typical outfit—a dark suit, this time navy blue, with a crimson tie—for his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But the President’s shining, dark shoes grabbed the news. In fresh photos that are making the rounds on social media, Donald Trump’s shoes look crooked and incredibly lengthy. Internet surfers reacted almost instantly to these.

The internet is obsessed with Donald Trump’s ‘clown’ shoes. pic.twitter.com/jpjv5AzWLt — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 5, 2025

Trump’s shoe, which has a lift, is also a few sizes too big, as was seen at Friday’s notorious meeting with Zelensky and the bullying session. This is done to give the impression that his feet are proportionate to his height and weight.

Trump’s Lift Shoes for a “Special Occasion.” He dressed to blend in with the clown show he and Vance were doing.

Some Internet users said the images were “fake,” “photoshopped,” or even created by artificial intelligence, while many others found them hilarious. The Daily Mail claims that the images are “obviously photoshopped,” although neither confirmation nor refutation of this claim has been made.

Donald Trump has previously gone viral due to his appearance. In fact, many admirers have observed that the former businessman and politician frequently wears incredibly lengthy ties.

Since he became the Republican leader, the red tie has been a staple of his appearance, but why are they so long?

According to The Cut, his fashion gurus decided to do this to make Donald Trump look smaller. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie clarified that the President advised him to wear longer ties in 2016 to appear smaller, a suggestion he appears to have followed himself.

According to Chris Christie’s memoir, Let Me Finish, Donald Trump often advised Christie to lose weight. At their meal together in 2005, Donald Trump allegedly told Chris Christie, “You gotta look better to be able to win. ”

No need to photoshop Trump’s weird clown shoe.

Real pic pic.twitter.com/I2VvFpLxJA — Rowie (@Rowie6717) March 3, 2025

The 47th president disagrees with fashion experts. A man’s belt or waistband should be exactly where his tie falls. If you wear a longer tie, you run a higher chance of snagging the cloth in your zip when you use the restroom. Additionally, it implies that it can fly off more readily under windy conditions, as Donald Trump has demonstrated over the years.