‘What’s Going On?’ – Kamala Harris Exposes Jill Biden’s ‘Mean Girl’ Antics in Her Memoir

Drama between political personalities is indeed an eye-catching thing to see, and here the concerned people are – Kamala Harris and Jill Biden. As per the former VP’s upcoming memoir, 107 Days, it is now disclosed that things weren’t as simple as they might have looked between her and the former First Lady Jill Biden.

To be precise, fireworks weren’t the only thing sparking on July 4, 2024. That Independence Day, Harris, along with her husband, Doug Emhoff, accompanied the then-President Joe Biden and Jill Biden on the White House balcony to watch the sky light up. Usually, it should have been circled with cozy vibes, but instead, as per an information recalled by Harris, things were a bit icy. She told sources Jill turned to Emhoff and snapped. “She seemed tense, even angry. ‘What’s going on?’ she demanded. ‘Are you supporting us?’”

It seemed like Jill was a bit worried about Harris and her husband weren’t fully backing the re-election bid of Joe Biden, and despite Emhoff reassuring her, the damage was done. And as per reports, when the couple was alone, Emhoff vented, “They hide you away for four years, give you impossible, s– jobs … never fight back when you’re attacked, never praise your accomplishments. And still, they have to ask if we’re loyal?”

Social media piles on Jill

And when netizens got to know about this, the supporters of Harris didn’t hold back either, with an X user writing, “So Jill really was a b— and a Karen to Kamala,” and this pointed at the frustration that multiple people felt over Jill Biden’s alleged treatment of the former VP.

And Harris herself seemed to throw shade, too. On July 4, 2025, she posted a pic of herself and Emhoff watching fireworks the very night Jill went off on Doug. But in the photo, the Bidens were mysteriously cropped out. Her caption? “Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better.” Ouch. The snub quickly went viral. Political commentator Link Lauren called the move “symbolic.”

Jill snubs Kamala – on live TV

The chilly vibes didn’t end there. At Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January 2025, cameras caught Jill Biden snubbing Harris yet again. As the Bidens slid into the pew, Jill sat right next to Kamala but made zero effort to greet her. Instead, she subtly turned away — and yes, CNN’s Jake Tapper noticed. “You didn’t see a typically warm greeting between the First Couple and a Second Couple,” he remarked.

Harris Memoir: “Reckless” to Let Biden Decide on 2024 Run • In her memoir “107 Days,” Kamala Harris calls it “recklessness” to let Biden and Jill decide alone on his 2024 run, arguing the stakes demanded broader input beyond “individual ego” • Harris claims Biden’s team… pic.twitter.com/HbJbztgEgl — Network Axis Group (@NetAxisGroup) September 11, 2025

Between the balcony blow-up, the cropped photo, and that funeral frost, it’s safe to say Harris and Jill Biden’s feud has gone from whispers to full-blown Washington drama. And from the looks of it, there’s no turning back.