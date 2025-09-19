“I Was Ashamed to Realize…” – Kamala Harris Says This One Blunder ‘Pulled the Pin’ on Her White House Hopes

The outcome of the 2024 U.S. presidential election is fresh in the minds of millions across the country. The Trump vs. Harris contest was intense right up to the final minute. However, while the world awaited a breath of fresh air, Trump beat his opponent by 4,284,967 votes. And now, nearly a year after the thumping defeat, Kamala Harris seems to have memorialized those final stifling moments, which actually ended up starting over a completely different chapter in the U.S.

Well, serving some raw admissions and revelations in her recently published book 107 Days, Kamala Harris does not shy away from admitting what went wrong, the missteps she and, in extension, taken by Joe Biden himself, which cumulatively led to the momentary defeat of the Democratic Party.

She begins with the line “I could barely breathe,” followed by “My God, my God, what will happen to our country?” She admits she was in serious denial about the situation, including her crushing defeat. Kamala Harris wrote, “I was ashamed to realize I was in the denial and bargaining stages of grief, a very long way from acceptance.”

2024 BOMBSHELL! Former Vice President and failed 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris ADMITS Tim Walz was not her first choice for a running mate, it was Pete Buttigieg – but says America wasn’t ready for a gay man in the White House: He “would have been an ideal partner —… pic.twitter.com/KDzZI4XZss — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) September 18, 2025

Well, with Joe Biden jumping out of the Presidential race at the last minute, the Democrats could not help but launch a new, hyperspeed campaign with the former Vice President Kamala as the new face. However, things weren’t exactly settling, something which resulted in the ill-fate.

Harris wrote that Joe Biden, at age 81, ‘got tired,’ and that his age showed in his physical and verbal stumbles. Moreover, the party pushed Biden harder than his age allowed. The final nail in the Democrats’ overstretched campaign came when Biden and Trump faced off in the Atlanta debate.

She wrote, “But at eighty-one, Joe got tired. That’s when his age showed in physical and verbal stumbles. It seemed that the worse things got, the more they pushed him. As soon as he walked onto the debate stage in Atlanta, I could see he wasn’t right.” While Harris noted her warm partnership with Biden, she recalled low moments, including when the then First Lady Jill Biden pulled Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, aside to question their loyalty to the party.

Kamala Harris also admits one of her own blunders. Her damaging appearance on the talk show The View, where she allegedly appeared blank on certain questions asked by the reporter. Looking back at those moments, the former VP wrote, “I had no idea I’d just pulled the pin on a hand grenade”, adding that even her team couldn’t believe she had handed a perfect gift to the Trump campaign.

She also recalled Joe Biden showing slight hesitation the day before she announced she would take over the presidential candidacy. Kamala recalls bluntly stating, “If you want to put me in the strongest position, you have to endorse me now.” A bizarre moment nonetheless, but then she also remembers actually calling up Trump after a second assassination attempt on him.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris says that Democrats made a mistake and it was “recklessness” to allow President Joe Biden to make the decision alone on running for reelection, saying the choice should not have been “left to an individual’s ego.” https://t.co/1DLBiXsDut pic.twitter.com/w3mjPfh096 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 10, 2025

Despite attacking her during the campaign, Trump still used charm and flattery, Harris recalls, even promising to tone down the attacks. He even mentioned that his daughter, Ivanka, was a big fan of Kamala. Harris described the incident as proof of Trump’s skill as a conman.