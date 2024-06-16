What You Need to Know about the ‘Secret’ Names of These 8 Major Celebs

What’s in a Name? Well, These 8 Celebrities May Have Something to Say

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur(L), Matt Winkelmeyer(M), Taylor Hill(R)

The stories of the eight celebs listed here show that names are more than just labels; they are integral to our identities. For these eight A-listers, their real names offer a sense of grounding and authenticity amid their fame. Whether they are using their stage names or real names, these stars remind us that authenticity and personal connection are invaluable, even in the glimmering realms of Hollywood. So the next time you see Anne Hathaway, Ashton Kutcher, or any of these stars, remember there’s more to their names than meets the eye.

1. Anne Hathaway

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Anne Hathaway needs no introduction, but it’s not what she prefers to be called. She revealed, "Let's spill the tea. When I was 14 years old I filmed a commercial and I had to get my SAG card and they asked me, 'What do you want your name to be?' I'm like, 'Well it should be my name, my name is Anne Hathaway,' That seemed like the right choice but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life people would call me Anne. The only person who calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me... It doesn't fit. I'm an Annie. People call me 'Miss H,' people call me 'Hath,' so feel free, call me anything but Anne."

2. Ashton Kutcher

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Ashton Kutcher’s revelation at the Teen Choice Awards stunned many fans. Known to the world as Ashton, the actor revealed, “Oh wow, okay let's be honest, this is like the old guy award. This is like the grandpa award. First of all, I don't have a career without you guys. I don't get to do the things I do without you. In Hollywood there's a lot of insider secrets to keeping your career going and I feel like a fraud, my name in fact is not even Ashton. Ashton is my middle name. My first name's Chris and it always has been. It got changed when I was about 19 and became an actor." He then added, "There are some really amazing things I learned when I was Chris..”

3. Emma Stone

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

As per BuzzFeed, the award-winning actress Emma Stone was born Emily Jean Stone. She revealed that because her name was taken by another actor in the Screen Actors Guild, she adopted the stage name Emma. That revelation came when her co-star Nathan Fielder revealed, “Before we continue, I’d like to say something. Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally. So when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on.” Furthermore, she shared, “You can say Emma. You can say anything. When I get to know them, people that I work with do. It’s just because my name was taken (by another actor in the Screen Actors Guild). Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’ Nathan calls me Em, which is easier.”

4. Prince William and Prince Harry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool

Even British royalty have nicknames! Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that he calls his brother Willy, and Prince William calls him Harold. This personal tidbit came to light in a passage about a heated argument between the brothers. Harry wrote, “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this…He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out….You mean that you attacked me? to which William responded, ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold,'" as per The Guardian.

5. Lady Gaga

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Popularly known as Lady Gaga, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta eventually reconnected with her real name, all thanks to Bradley Cooper during the filming of A Star is Born. Gaga revealed, “When we do these Q&As and things together, sometimes you call me Gaga, but we both know that you call me Stefani. I ran from Stefani for a long time, and I put on a superhero cape and called myself Lady Gaga. He challenged me to deep dive into a place where I had to see her again. Where I had to be Stefani again. I’m so grateful to you, not just for making me a better actress... Thank you for that.”

6. Brad Pitt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Brad Pitt, whose full name is William Bradley Pitt, apparently introduces himself as William in casual encounters. As Page Six reported, “He arrived by motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a leather jacket.” It further added that Pitt was seen striking up a conversation with a blonde, “She was acting overly bubbly and looked a little like Kate Bosworth, but it wasn’t her.” Pitt reportedly put out his hand and introduced himself, “Hi, I’m William.” To this, she responded, “Oh, you look like a Bradley.” And he replied, “‘Well, that’s my middle name,’ and smiled and winked at her.”

7. Rihanna

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, confessed that she feels more connected to her birth name. She revealed, “When people call me Robyn, my head just flies around because I feel like that person knows me. But Rihanna, that tends to be people's own [creation]. Robyn is who I am. Rihanna—that's an idea of who I am.” Describing her struggles, she added, “There's stuff like not being able to walk around as I please. I feel like I'm being watched. Always. Like, I want to tan topless somewhere, and I know I probably could never do that. Even if I'm upstairs in my bedroom, and the curtains are pulled, I feel like a paparazzo's outside on a boat somewhere or somebody's peeping.”

8. Calvin Harris

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

This Is What You Came For singer Calvin Harris was born Adam Richard Wiles. He revealed, "My first single was more of a soul track, and I thought Calvin Harris sounded a bit more racially ambiguous. I thought people might not know if I was black or not. After that, I was stuck with it. No one calls me Calvin. It’s horrible and it’s not my name. You might as well be calling me Mr Blobby... It was sort of a nickname… Since that day I've been like, 'I don't care if you think it's a nickname or anything, it's not my name.'" He further added, "I started feeling almost negative connotations with that name. It’s not my name. My name is Adam."