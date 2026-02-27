News

What Triggered Tennessee’s Midnight Blue Alert?

Published on: February 27, 2026 at 9:16 AM ET

Danell Maxwell is still on the run from the TBI.

Tushar Auddy
Written By Tushar Auddy
News Writer
Blue Alert issued on Denell Maxwell by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for trying to kill a Memphis cop
TBI issues Blue Alert after a suspect tried to kill a cop (Image Credits: Tony Webster | Wikimedia Commons)

The state of Tennessee was left shaken when Danell Maxwell, still wanted, was charged with the attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Blue Alert around midnight. 

The alert raised questions about the nature of the emergency.

According to International Business Times, the authorities reported that an officer was shot on February 26, 2026, around 8:15 p.m., near South Perkins Road and Cottonwood Road. For safety reasons, authorities withheld the officer’s gender and identity.

They confirmed that the cop was in serious condition and is fighting for their life. The TBI shared a picture on X, stating that Danell Maxwell,  40, is wanted for the “criminal attempt first-degree murder” of a police officer.

They added, “He was armed with a silver handgun. He should be considered armed and dangerous.” TBI urged locals to either contact them or the MPD if they have seen the suspect.

In the same report, it was explained that this emergency was issued to the public as a means of a safety notification system. The idea was to assist in the rapid apprehension of violent and dangerous criminals.

This can only be issued when a suspect has severely injured or even killed a law enforcement official in the line of duty. This alert spreads critical information via TV, radio, through emergency alerts on smartphones, highway message signs, or other popular channels.

Additionally, a Blue Alert can be issued for missing officers or those who are in danger and can be severely injured. The warning was modeled after the AMBER Alert that was designed for missing children. In a separate report from Action News 5, the respective authorities are still on a manhunt to capture Danell Maxwell.

In the meantime, the authorities have detained his girlfriend as they suspect that she might be involved in the incident. In the early hours of Feb. 27, 2026, officers located Maxwell’s partner on 3rd Street near Horn Lake Road.

The authorities expressed their suspicion and interrogated her. They later learned she had dropped off the suspect on Broadway Street in West Memphis. They detained her, but TBI continues to search for the suspect.

