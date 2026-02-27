What Triggered Tennessee’s Midnight Blue Alert?

The state of Tennessee was left shaken when Danell Maxwell, still wanted, was charged with the attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Blue Alert around midnight.

The alert raised questions about the nature of the emergency.

According to International Business Times, the authorities reported that an officer was shot on February 26, 2026, around 8:15 p.m., near South Perkins Road and Cottonwood Road. For safety reasons, authorities withheld the officer’s gender and identity.

They confirmed that the cop was in serious condition and is fighting for their life. The TBI shared a picture on X, stating that Danell Maxwell, 40, is wanted for the “criminal attempt first-degree murder” of a police officer.

A #TNBlueAlert has been issued for 40 y/o Danell Maxwell, wanted for Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder on a Memphis police officer. He was armed with a silver handgun. He should be considered armed and dangerous. See him? Call MPD at 901-528-2274 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/p3EESZt9bX — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 27, 2026

They added, “He was armed with a silver handgun. He should be considered armed and dangerous.” TBI urged locals to either contact them or the MPD if they have seen the suspect.

In the same report, it was explained that this emergency was issued to the public as a means of a safety notification system. The idea was to assist in the rapid apprehension of violent and dangerous criminals.

This can only be issued when a suspect has severely injured or even killed a law enforcement official in the line of duty. This alert spreads critical information via TV, radio, through emergency alerts on smartphones, highway message signs, or other popular channels.

Additionally, a Blue Alert can be issued for missing officers or those who are in danger and can be severely injured. The warning was modeled after the AMBER Alert that was designed for missing children. In a separate report from Action News 5, the respective authorities are still on a manhunt to capture Danell Maxwell.

#TNBlueAlert Danell Maxwell is 5’10”, 180 lbs, was last seen wearing dark clothing & should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis PD at 901-528-2274 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/mmRuCyI8yu — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 27, 2026

In the meantime, the authorities have detained his girlfriend as they suspect that she might be involved in the incident. In the early hours of Feb. 27, 2026, officers located Maxwell’s partner on 3rd Street near Horn Lake Road.

The authorities expressed their suspicion and interrogated her. They later learned she had dropped off the suspect on Broadway Street in West Memphis. They detained her, but TBI continues to search for the suspect.