Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend At Workplace — Then Shoots Her Co-Worker Multiple Times

A man allegedly shot and killed his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend at her workplace, the Bradenton Police Department informed. A woman employee who was present at the time of the shooting also sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to People, the alleged accused, Keith Roberts Jr., entered a suite of offices in the 5200 block of 4th Avenue Circle East in Bradenton, Florida, where his ex-girlfriend, Myshaela Burnham, was working.

Roberts Jr. allegedly walked into the office suite and fired shots at Burnham, also striking her co-worker, Summer Freitag, who was seated next to her. Burnham was shot point-blank in the face with a 12-gauge shotgun and died instantly.

The man also allegedly shot Freitag with a 40 caliber pistol four times before firing off a few more rounds at Burnham. According to the details shared by Bradenton Police Chief, Roberts Jr. walked straight towards the desk where Burnham sat and directly opened fire at point-blank range.

“A horrible decision”: The man who shot his ex-girlfriend and her coworker at a Bradenton medical lab had considered killing her for years, according to a police document. https://t.co/5iHZe63zMR pic.twitter.com/8L5oxsGchG — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 3, 2026



Shortly after the shooting, multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle leaving the scene. Investigators, based on the descriptions shared, could identify the car, which was heading towards the DeSoto.

The police chief further said that the man was taken into custody in Palmetto within 25 minutes of the shooting. Roberts Jr. faces charges of first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Manatee County jail without bond, the Bradenton police chief said.

The alleged accused, however, showed no remorse after his arrest. He allegedly told police that if he could, he would still kill Burnham again today.

According to the affidavit, Roberts Jr. admitted that he was planning to kill Burnham for at least two years. He further mentioned that they had split in August 2015 due to his jealousy and domestic violence in their relationship.

🚨 FLORIDA: HORRIFIC OFFICE SHOOTING 🚨 29-year-old Myshaela Burnham was murdered at point-blank range inside a Bradenton medical office on Jan. 15 — in what police call a premeditated attack by her ex-boyfriend. Police say Keith Roberts Jr., 29, walked into her workplace with… pic.twitter.com/jDta76wOoj — Richard Miriti (@miriti55453) January 20, 2026



During interrogation, the man further informed that on the day of the shooting, he and Burnham had a two-hour conversation after which he was clear that they could not get back together. Roberts Jr. stated that he did not want Burnham to be with anyone else and hence decided to kill her.

Speaking about the other woman colleague, Freitag, who too sustained injuries but survived, Burnham said, he was apologetic and knew that he had made a horrible decision, but soon affirmed that he would not change his actions if given a chance. Burnham is survived by a young son.

In another incident, a Texas man, Charles Victor Thompson, who at one time escaped from custody and was on the run after being sentenced to death for killing his ex-girlfriend, Genda Dennise Hayslip, and her new boyfriend, Darren Keith Cain, nearly 27 years ago, is scheduled to be the first person to be executed in the US this year.