What Really Happened When Adele Broke Her Grammy for Beyoncé

Adele broke her Grammy award on stage in 2017 dedicating it to Beyoncé. But is that the real truth? When Adele was awarded the Album of the Year title during the Grammy's gala event for her album 25, she started by thanking Queen Bey. Appreciating Beyoncé's nominated album Lemonade, she said, "The artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album for me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental."

Adele swept the grammy awards and made beyoncé emotional with a statement. pic.twitter.com/XzvxfrvB3R — 👑 (@kodstrangeer) July 11, 2024

According to the Independent, she broke her Grammy award in two pieces on stage after her thanking speech. The news outlet suggested it was done to show solidarity for the pop artist Beyoncé. The moment was reminiscent of the memorable scene from the 2004 flick Mean Girls. In the movie, Lindsay Lohan breaks off her winning crown and dedicates it to all the women in the room. However, the difference here was that Adele dedicated her speech and award to one and only Beyoncé. Concluding her speech, Adele said, "All us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will."

Adele broke her Grammy Award in a half and gave it to Beyonce. This is the reason why i love her so much pic.twitter.com/TtDnxE3Wwn — Indah Kefli (@Uyushh) February 13, 2017

As she said this, Beyoncé broke into tears disagreeing with her saying, "Thank you." However, there's another way to look at it. Other reports by the HuffPost claimed that the trophy dismantling was an accident and Adele only celebrated the jinx of the moment. The award was her fifth trophy of the night it overwhelmed her. Later on, when she spoke to the reporters, Adele explained, "I felt like it was her time to win," as reported by BuzzFeed. A backstage video showed Adele exchanging the broken trophy with the new one confirming that it may have been an accident that occurred on stage. However, she didn't really share her award with the Single Ladies hitmaker.

Adele breaking her Grammy for Beyoncé is the EPITOME pop culture😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/Qo9L8tcJqP https://t.co/7HWgrjraxI — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 12, 2023

Later that night when the two singing divas posed with their wins of the night Adele had all her five statues. While Beyoncé posed with two wins of the night. According to Vanity Fair, the Rolling In The Deep songstress asserted, "My view is kind of, ‘what the f--k does she have to do to win album of the year?’" explaining her disappointment in Beyoncé not winning the Album of the Year title. The women rocked the night with their compassion and gratitude for each other.

Interestingly, the Grammy awards presented on stage are replicas and not the real ones. According to Billboard, the real awards are delivered two months after the event. The reason behind giving the replicas on stage is to encourage the display of emotions with the award and avoid any damage to it in the heat of the moment. Serves right to the purpose!