‘What is She Wearing?’ — Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Dressing for Congress or Costume Parties?

Georgia’s representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, had been a constant supporter of the GOP and President Trump. Still, she later clashed with both him and the MAGA, ultimately stepping away from her congressional role. While her political trajectory may be controversial, it’s her fashion choices that grabbed the headlines.

Greene typically fits the ideal MAGA face: blonde, slim, and White. Yet, she has been scrutinised for her style as most of her outfits. Her choices have been a series of thumbs down, rather than thumbs up, for the high-profile addresses, attended by President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

As per Glam, in 2024, for RNC speech, Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a red spaghetti-strap dress adorned with an extensive floral detail across the chest, paired with glittery silver heels. The look leaned far more “cocktail hour” than “major political event.”

The bright red cocktail dress was dramatically out of step with the responsibility of her role as a featured speaker on the national stage. So what would have worked instead? A tailored skirt suit, like those worn by Melania and Ivanka Trump during the convention, would have been a better option.

In addition, a sheath dress, like one of Usha Vance’s standout wardrobe staples, would be the perfect choice.

BREAKING – Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) Rallies RNC with Fiery Speech: “Donald Trump, the Founding Father of the America First Movement, Will Restore Our Nation!” pic.twitter.com/7xB09qQeiB — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 16, 2024

During Biden’s administration, from January 28 to February 4, 2023, a high-altitude balloon originating from China traveled across North American airspace, passing over Alaska, western Canada, and the United States.

The American government said it was a Chinese surveillance balloon equipped with technology that could collect signals and communication data. China claimed it was just a weather balloon that accidentally went off course. It was really high up in the air, and the officials had to wait before shooting it down.

Greene had found her point of contention for the State of the Union, and she was sure to bring attention to the topic. However, all the attention was on her outfit.

As per the Guardian, Greene’s outfit during the State of the Union was apparently intended as a statement about President Biden’s silence on the Chinese spy balloon.

However, no one cared about any spy satellite as the internet erupted with comparisons when Greene appeared in a white, knee-length coat with a furry collar; some said she looked like Cruella de Vil, others mentioned Kid Rock or characters from Doctor Zhivago.

The coat was reportedly purchased for $495, though we believe she should have paid lesser for it, significantly less.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said “the nasty women on The View” were upset about her white coat which she intended to be “a visual reminder of the spy balloon” for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/wGTuU8QLh4 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 13, 2023

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) had plenty of opinions about the white outfit, which seemed more like an event to host a mockery session rather than genuine feedback. “Not sure why, but Marjorie Taylor Greene in that white coat yelling at Biden gave me major ‘Russian Karen’ vibes,” a Politico journalist added.

Former Defense Department aide Adam Blickstein joked that her coat “is made from the dogs George Santos said he was rescuing.” It’s usually the First Lady and the President whose fashion choices are heavily scrutinized. Still, Greene seems to be the first lawmaker to grab the spotlight for her bland fashion choices.

Either way, even if Marjorie Taylor Greene’s fashion sense failed to leave a lasting impression, her media presence, her loud voice, and courage to speak up against the alleged controversies of the Trump administration, despite being a loyal MAGA supporter, surely do leave an impression like nobody else.