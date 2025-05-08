What If Donald Trump and Melania Divorce? Netizens Say He’ll ‘Have to Pay Her’—And ‘That May be Problematic’

Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s equation with each other always draws theories. The pair has been a victim of brutal divorce rumors earlier. The recent ‘affectionate‘ public appearances and loving parting kisses weren’t enough either for the people to top speculating about their divorce.

Many people are convinced all the smiles on camera are for show and there’s more than what meets the eye behind the scenes. Some are even sure Melania is disgusted with her husband. Several videos, circulated online, show how the FLOTUS is trying to avoid her husband’s attempt for a kiss or holding hand. What threw fuel to the fire was a clip that showed Melania swatting Trump’s hands away.

Not to mention, the First Lady’s much-discussed absences from public events ever since Trump took his second term.

So, what exactly happens if the duo decide to call it quits?

It wouldn’t just be a matter of headlines and heartbreak. It would be a legal hurricane with billions at stake! Their 2005 prenup is sealed away from public eyes but insiders and former aides have often hinted that Melania negotiated “smart and tight.” Trump’s estimated net worth hovers around $5.2 billion, according to Forbes.

The bulk of it sits in real estate, with Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago, and golf courses across the globe at the core. Would Melania stake a claim in Palm Beach? Could she walk away with a slice of Trump Organization shares? It all depends on the fine print, and the fury.

She’d likely walk away with more than just handbags and headlines. Think multimillion-dollar property, a possible trust for Barron, and, yes, might be a massive payout to keep her silent post-split.

In a previous Reddit post around their divorce discussion, one user claimed there were very less chances of a split. They speculated, “I doubt very very much she would choose chaos to that degree. Barron will be 18 soon, yes, but Melania still may need favors, good will, or financial support from Trump. That doesn’t even go in to her or her family’s immigration status, which the GOP could really turn a scrutinizing eye to (if they chose).”

Melania is no stranger to attention. At 54, she still turns heads, with an air of elegance. She’s wealthy, beautiful, and still one of the most recognizable faces in the world. But would she actually walk down the aisle again?

Insiders believe Melania is more calculated than romantic. After two marriages, first to Slovenian businessman Jure Kočant and then to one of the most powerful (and polarizing) men on Earth, she may prefer independence over another romantic union. But, everything is unpredictable and we never really know what happens until it happens in reality.

Again, chances of a divorce are bleak. In the same reddit discussion, one user said, “If she was going to punch out, it would have been sometime over the course of the last three years. She’s sticking around.”

If Donald Trump were to divorce Melania during his second term, the question of who would take on the role of First Lady would immediately arise.

Historically, presidents without spouses have tapped close female relatives for the role, usually daughters or nieces. In fact, Trump wouldn’t be the first to break with the traditional mold. James Buchanan never married and relied on his niece Harriet Lane to serve as First Lady. Widowers like John Tyler and Woodrow Wilson even remarried during their presidencies.

Trump, however, would be in a unique spot. Apart from Ronald Reagan, who divorced early in life before marrying Nancy, Trump would be the only U.S. president to go through a public divorce during his time in office.

Politically, a split could carry risks. Analysts still argue that President Bill Clinton’s presidency may not have survived the Lewinsky scandal if Hillary had left him.

Of course, knowing Trump, he could flip the script. Whether he assigns the role to Ivanka, avoids it altogether, or introduces a new romantic partner, it would undoubtedly be headline gold.

Again, all these are speculations based on internet theories and their body language in public. Even if things were not great off the camera, a divorce would be extreme. One user had noted, “He most likely would have to pay her a pre-agreed amount of money and as we all know that may be problematic.”

Keep scrolling to see some snaps of the couple together, who’s been married for 20 years now.

The couple was clicked after landing back from Pope Francis’s Funeral, in a loving parting kiss.

Donald Trump may be banned from the Met Gala now, but his past appearances with wife Melania were nothing short of headline-worthy.

The POTUS clicked with his FLOTUS in one of their White House lawn moments post presidency.