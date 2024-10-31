What Happens to Queen Camilla If She Outlives King Charles? Her Royal Title And Role Explained

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022 after ruling for almost 70 years, Charles ascended to the throne right away, and Camilla became the 'queen consort'. They both were crowned at Westminster Abbey in May 2023, following an elaborate traditional ceremony. In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that the King was suffering from an unspecified form of cancer. This sparked rumors about Queen Camilla's potential royal title if King Charles died before her. Because of her unusual journey into the royal family, Queen Camilla's functions and titles have been the focus of much discussion and uncertainty. When Prince William ascends to the throne, Camilla will receive a new title, she will be called the "queen dowager."

According to the UK Mirror, Camilla would not be able to reign as 'only queen' since she is not a member of the Windsor bloodline. As per history, when Queen Adelaide's husband, King William IV, passed away in 1830, she was the first to adopt the dowager title, which is customarily bestowed upon sovereign widows. Queen Victoria, her niece, took the coveted coronation chair as there was no living heir of the royal couple. Since the dowager is merely the widow of a king who has passed away, she would not have much authority. She would have some subtle influence over judicial affairs, nevertheless. She also has no right to be the king's heir after his passing.

Camilla, Queen Consort is seen leaving Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Spicer)

Before her death, Queen Elizabeth II approved Camilla's accession to the throne. “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she wrote in a February 2022 letter. “I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection you continue to give me,” the late Queen added.

According to the New York Post, Camilla did not choose the title "Princess of Wales" when she and Charles married in 2005 out of respect for the late Princess Diana. There were talks at the time of their marriage that the former Parker-Bowles might be called "Princess Consort" when Prince Charles eventually ascended to the throne, but Queen Elizabeth did not approve of it. Meanwhile, on April 9, the 75-year-old King and 76-year-old Queen celebrated 19 years of marriage, which doubled their first wedding anniversary after being crowned.

A palace insider told PEOPLE— that Queen Camilla has been a key strength for the King during his battle with cancer. "She is his strength and stay like [Prince Philip] was for the late Queen," the source said. "She will be great. She will rally him, she will buoy him. She is amazing. She equips him to do the job he has to do." Camilla has maintained a full schedule of public obligations while playing a significant role in supporting her husband during his treatment.