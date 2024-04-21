What Happened to O.J. Simpson’s Ex-wife Nicole Brown's House After Her Murder is Heartbreaking

The "O.J. Simpson case" sparked intense conversations back in the 90s that involved the famous NFL star. Nicole Brown Simpson tragically passed away near her Los Angeles condo, leaving behind a lingering shadow over the Brentwood home.

In the early hours of June 13, 1994, Simpson's dog alerted neighbors, leading them to the shocking discovery of her and her friend Ronald Goldman's lifeless bodies.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Following the horrific murders, Nicole's ex-husband and former football star Simpson emerged as a key suspect. In 1995, despite divided opinions on his guilt, he was acquitted of the crime. However, the shadow cast over Brown's former residence remains. ​

Just two years after Simpson's acquittal, the new homeowners undertook landscaping renovations, altering the exterior of the home in an attempt to make it less recognizable. However, their efforts to dissociate the property from the infamous murders went beyond simple landscaping adjustments.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

"If a crime is notorious enough, there's a very real danger that the structure will be demolished or altered to preserve the property value and deter sightseers," Kim Cooper, a true-crime historian, told the Los Angeles Times back in 2006. Even after officially changing its address in hopes of deterring visitors, the house failed to escape attention.

In fact, with the premiere of the TV miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016, neighbors noted a surge in onlookers. Yet, even before the show's debut, residents had already been accustomed to dealing with curious individuals stopping by to observe the site of the tragic events.

Nicole Brown Simpson called a domestic violence shelter 5 days before she was murdered. She had called the cops at least 9 times. He stalked her for two years. The jury was not told any of this.



“The foreknowledge [of her] death was stalking her.”https://t.co/pkB3dBUp4C pic.twitter.com/mL4KCDcIAv — Arghavan Salles, MD, PhD (@arghavan_salles) April 11, 2024

Brown purchased the Bundy Drive condo for $625,000 in January 1994, attracted by its spacious living quarters (over 3000 square feet) and desirable Brentwood location.

However, what initially seemed like a dream home soon transformed into a nightmare following the tragic murders of Brown and Goldman. In the aftermath, Nicole's sister, Denise Brown, found it difficult to view the home in the same light.

Thinking of the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown today. pic.twitter.com/ntXvCarpFP — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) April 11, 2024

"I mean, it wasn't, it wasn't as if the furniture or anything was gone. But it was just an empty, lonely feeling. You know, something was missing and it was my sister," Denise told ABC News.

After lingering on the market for 2.5 years, the condo eventually sold in December 1996, shortly before a civil trial jury held Simpson responsible for the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend Goldman, awarding their families $33.5 million. The condo was sold with the help of economist Randall Bell, known for selling difficult properties. Despite the efforts made by Bell, the condominium was sold for a price lower than its original purchase price. The new owner of the condo is an unnamed lawyer from Los Angeles, who bought the property for $595,000.