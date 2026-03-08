What Did Timothee Chalamet Say About Opera and Ballet? Inside the Controversy Amid Growing Backlash

Timothée Chalamet is facing a wave of criticism after comments he made during a recent town hall about film and theatres. At a conversation with Matthew McConaughey, which was produced by CNN and Variety, Chalamet said he loves campaigning for movie theaters but added he didn’t want to “be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’”

Shortly after, he tried to soften the remark by saying, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason.” The remark drew a pointed response from the Metropolitan Opera.

On Friday, March 6, 2026, the Met posted a short behind-the-scenes TikTok. It showed costumers, stagehands, musicians, and other crew members at work, captioned directly to the actor: “This one’s for you, Timothée Chalamet.” TMZ reported on the clip, which underlined how many people and skills it takes to mount a single performance.

McConaughey quickly moved to steady the moment at the event, telling Chalamet, “That’s not a shot, I hear what you’re saying.” The exchange did little to stop the online bleeding. Even Seth Abramovitch, the senior writer from The Hollywood Reporter, shared Chalamet’s clip and wrote, “Ok I did not hear this. This sucks.”

This is not all. Chalamet’s words spread like wildfire on social media, inviting the ire of several netizens. One X user tweeted: “Timothée Chalamet calling ballet & opera ‘things no one cares about’ while his films need $700M+ to break even is peak irony. The Met’s been selling out for 140 years—your hot takes won’t kill art, but they might kill your Oscar chances.”

Another netizen threw shade at his relationship with Kylie Jenner, which has been the talk of the town lately due to Chalamet’s alleged infidelity, and wrote, “I’m not shocked at all. After he started dating a Kardashian, the classist energy started to show. What an uncultured remark that’ll lowkey cost him the Oscar.”

The netizens were here to prove how culturally inappropriate the actor’s remarks were. One user pointed out that the arts are far from dead. The user wrote, “Timothée Chalamet saying nobody cares about opera is wild when places like the Metropolitan Opera still sell out shows. Just because Gen Z lives online doesn’t mean culture disappeared.”

A different reply used sarcasm, calling “Met’s clapback” iconic and wrote, “The Met’s clapback is honestly iconic. They didn’t just defend opera — they let the footage of packed houses and all the behind-the-scenes artisans do the talking. …Opera & ballet aren’t dying; they’re just not chasing TikTok trends. Sold-out seasons for decades prove the dedicated audience is very real…”

Timothée Chalamet is a big Hollywood name. Hence, his words carry a lot of weight regardless of how he may frame them. As the dust settles, Chalamet’s public profile and awards-season visibility have made this more than a throwaway line. For now, arts organizations are using the moment to remind audiences that opera and ballet are living, and that many people do care about them.