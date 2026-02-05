Rumors of Timothée Chalamet Cheating on Kylie Jenner Spread Like Wildfire

Timothée Chalamet was seen with French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei leaving a hotel in Paris. The two appeared to avoid cameras, but several photos and videos from the hotel entrance have since gone viral. They were also accompanied by security as they exited the hotel.

The sightings have sparked rumors of Chalamet cheating on his longtime “partner,”Kylie Jenner. Chalamet is in Paris to promote his Oscar-nominated film Marty Supreme. He attended the film’s premiere and an after-party.

An X post from the account metgalacrave went viral, claiming Chalamet and Vartolomei became aware of cameras and attempted to avoid them. The account also reported that they requested tarpaulins to prevent being photographed.

The post has since been deleted, though screenshots continue to circulate online. There is no confirmation of the claims, and Chalamet has not publicly addressed the speculation.

The two have been dating for more than three years. They have frequently shown support for each other, with Jenner often accompanying Chalamet to award shows as his plus-one. When the couple attended the Critics’ Choice Awards, Chalamet mentioned Jenner as his partner during his acceptance speech. He said, “I love you, I couldn’t do this without you,” to which Jenner mouthed back, “I love you,” from the audience.

Many fans have been “shipping” the pair, hoping they will get engaged or married soon. As a result, supporters rushed to their defense, speaking out against what they described as baseless cheating accusations. Fans took to X to share their opinions on the rumors.

One posted, “They continue to support each other while maintaining their privacy, which is completely normal for global celebrities. A single moment or clip doesn’t change the fact that their bond remains healthy, stable, and very much intact.” One furious fan added, “so any friend timothée is hanging out with means he’s cheating on Kylie? Go to hell.”

Many also pointed out that Chalamet was not alone with the actress but with friends. Moreover, there are clips of Chalamet coming back to the hotel alone, further refuting the cheating speculations.

So far, Jenner and Chalamet haven’t issued any clarification about the rumor. They are usually private about their relationship and do not entertain any speculations about their relationship.