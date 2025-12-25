3 Celebrity Couples Who Might Get Engaged in 2026

2025 was a big year for celebrity romances in Hollywood, and 2026 is shaping up to be a potential year of high-profile weddings. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper may be ready to put a ring on it, if recent reports are to be believed.

“Bradley asked [Gigi’s Mom] Yolanda for Gigi’s hand in marriage,” a source told the Daily Mail. The insider claimed the actor wants to make it clear how serious he is about his relationship with the model and “how he plans to build a family with her in New York.”

Here are a few other celebrities who could be getting engaged in 2026.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Timothée and Kylie were first linked in April 2023. For much of the year, the widespread speculation remained just that, as the pair kept their romance largely under wraps. In May 2025, nearly two years after dating rumors first surfaced, the couple made a joint appearance at the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

timothée chalamet and kylie jenner in custom chrome hearts at the ‘marty supreme’ premiere 🏓 pic.twitter.com/9wrdiUawv9 — DUDA (@saintdemie) December 9, 2025

They were spotted together in public only a few times before deciding to make it official. The pair attended the Marty Supreme premiere together just a month after their appearance in Rome.

This time, the stars stepped out in matching orange outfits that won over the internet. Despite public criticism and recurring breakup rumors, the relationship has remained strong. There’s a real possibility the couple could get engaged in the year ahead.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Ariana and Ethan are no strangers to having their relationship scrutinized by the public. The two met on the set of Wicked and first crossed paths in December 2022. About six months later, Ariana announced her split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.

Soon after, Ethan also separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. Three months after ending their respective relationships, Ariana and Ethan moved in together. The early days of their romance were met with intense public outrage and scrutiny.

ethan slater was seen in the snl building ahead of ariana grande hosting the show tonight pic.twitter.com/nE2uvulx4b — allegra☀️ (@theegrandeheels) December 20, 2025

Grande was even accused of being a home-wrecker by people online. Despite the backlash they faced early on, the two have remained in love.

After weathering bad press and a media whirlwind together, there’s a real chance they could emerge as one of Hollywood’s engaged couples in 2026.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have already confirmed their relationship by making it Instagram official. The couple soft-launched their romance on the platform earlier this year.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson at the Mavericks game last night. 📸 pic.twitter.com/CXjmR6aUNi — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) November 30, 2025

At the moment, both stars are plastered all over each other’s feeds. They have started openly supporting each other’s careers as well. The Grammy-winning rapper was seen supporting her boyfriend at a Dallas Mavericks game. They also ticked a major relationship milestone by making their red carpet debut.

A post by Kalshi Culture on X claimed that we might hear the wedding bells soon when it comes to the couple. The post claimed that there is a “73% chance Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are engaged before 2027.”